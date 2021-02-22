What do Daft Punk look like without helmets?

Parisian dance duo Daft Punk have split after 28 years. Picture: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The French duo have split after 28 years together, which has led music lovers to wonder what they look like without their iconic helmets.

Daft Punk have shocked the music and entertainment world by announcing their split on Monday 22 February 2021.

The French duo shared a video online entitled "Epilogue," which ended with the dates 1993-2021.

After causing their legions of fans to wonder if the electronic pioneers had called it quits, longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news to Pitchfork but cited no reason for the breakup.

While there's no way of knowing what made the dance duo call it a day, even more people have been wondering what the pair look like without their trademark helmets on.

Find out what Daft Punk look like without their helmets here.

What do Daft Punk look like without their helmets on?

Daft Punk were rarely seen without their iconic helmets on, but you can see an image of them here in Camden in 1995.

Daft Punk without their helmets on in 1995. Picture: Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock

When did Daft Punk form?

Daft Punk formed in Paris in 1993 and by the late 90s they were rarely seen publicly without their robot helmets on. Before that, they hid their faces with masks.

Daft Punk obscure their faces with masks in 1997. Picture: Getty

What are Daft Punk's real names?

Daft Punk's real names are Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

A rare sighting of what is believed to be Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter at Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Picture: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty

Why have Daft Punk split up?

There hasn't been a reason cited for the duo's break up.

Daft Punk are responsible for some of the biggest dance and pop hits of all time including the likes of Around The World, One More Time, Get Lucky and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.

They have released some of the most iconic music videos in pop music and have won multiple awards including six GRAMMYs.

The dance duo released four studio albums in total; Homework (1997), Discovery (2001), Human After All (2005) and Random Access Memories (2013).

Elsewhere, the BRIT Award-winning outfit have released two tour albums, Daftendirektour (1997) and Alive 2006/2007, plus they created the soundtrack for Tron: Legacy, which was released in 2010.

They have worked with some of the biggest artists in music including Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Nile Rodgers, The Weeknd and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas.

