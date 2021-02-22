Daft Punk announce split after 28 years

The legendary dance duo have announced that they have split after 28 years together by sharing a video.

The French duo broke the news on Monday 22 February with an eight minute video entitled "Epilogue".

Their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news to Pitchfork but gave no reason for the breakup.

See their video below:

The visuals see the dance duo walking in the desert with their trademark robot suits on before one of them self-destructs.

A title card then appears with each one of the pair's robot hands forming a triangle and the dates 1993-2021.

The end of the video then sees one half of the duo walking alone as the sun sets, perhaps signifying that he'll be going it alone.

It's unclear what the video means, but it's already had 403,536 views at the time of writing this article.

Daft Punk announce split. Picture: YouTube/daft Punk

Daft Punk were formed in Paris by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in 1993 and achieved popularity as part of the French house movement.

They started making most of their public appearances in their iconic robot helmets and gloves from around 1999.

The duo are responsible for some of the biggest dance and pop hits of all time including the likes of Around The World, One More Time, Get Lucky and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.

They have released some of the most iconic music videos in pop music and have won multiple awards including six GRAMMYs.

Daft Punk released four studio albums in total; Homework (1997), Discovery (2001), Human After All (2005) and Random Access Memories (2013).

Elsewhere, the BRIT Award-winning outfit have released two tour albums, Daftendirektour (1997) and Alive 2006/2007, plus they created the soundtrack for Tron: Legacy, which was released in 2010.

They have worked with some of the biggest artists in music including Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Nile Rodgers, The Weeknd and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas.

