See inside The Strokes’ homes as they launch new video series

The Last Nite rockers have let fans into their homes for a new video series as they prepare to release their new album, The New Abnormal.

The Strokes have let fans into their homes by launching a video chat.

The YouTube video, which premiered earlier today, saw the Last Nite band join forces to deliver an intimate view into how they're spending their time in lockdown.

Episode one of the series, which they entitled "5 guys talking about things they know nothing about" sees the band jump through various topics and chat about everything from their previous albums to the passing of Bill Withers.

VIDEO: What The Strokes played at London's Roundhouse on 19 February 2020

READ MORE - Liam Fray: The Strokes playing live brought a tear to my eye

The New York band wrote in the video's description: "Hello prisoners of earth,

"Like many out there we are staying pretty much at home and keeping to ourselves. We wanted to see if we could connect with folks, and turned what was supposed to be a pirate radio thing for our album release (which we would make in-person) into a video chat instead... "5 guys talking about things they know nothing about." In light of everything that’s been happening, we hope this distracts you during your quarantine...

"Love

"The Strokes"

The band are the latest in a long line of artists and celebrities to reach out to the public online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courteeners' Liam Fray is set for a live show on Instagram Live this Friday 10 April, while Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil will play another gig on Facebook on the same evening.

Meanwhile, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Parties continue at a pace, with Sleaford Mod's Austerity Dogs album next to get the Listening Party treatment.

READ MORE - A Member Of The Strokes Auditioned For Stranger Things