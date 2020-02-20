VIDEO: See The Strokes' setlist at London's Roundhouse on 19 February 2020

Julian Casablancas and co made a triumphant return to London for an intimate gig at The Roundhouse in Camden. See their setlist here.

The Strokes played an intimate headline set London's Roundhouse last night (19 February).

After only announcing the gig last week, Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti treated fans to set of their biggest hits.

Kicking things off with Someday, the New York rockers played 15-song-setlist, which included the likes of Take It or Leave It, Hard to Explain and Last Nite.

Watch them sing Hard to Explain in our video.

Get the setlist for The Strokes at London's Roundhouse on 19 February 2020:

1. Someday

2. Automatic Stop

3. Heart in a Cage

4. Take It or Leave It (first time live since 2017)

5. Ize of the World

6. Hard to Explain

7. The Adults Are Talking

8. You Only Live Once

9. (Unknown)(New Song. Not on setlist)

10. One Way Trigger

11. Bad Decisions

12. Last Nite

Encore:

13. Juicebox (Julian Commented this was… more )

14. What Ever Happened?

15. Reptilia