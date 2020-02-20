VIDEO: See The Strokes' setlist at London's Roundhouse on 19 February 2020

20 February 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 20 February 2020, 12:00

Julian Casablancas and co made a triumphant return to London for an intimate gig at The Roundhouse in Camden. See their setlist here.

The Strokes played an intimate headline set London's Roundhouse last night (19 February).

After only announcing the gig last week, Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti treated fans to set of their biggest hits.

Kicking things off with Someday, the New York rockers played 15-song-setlist, which included the likes of Take It or Leave It, Hard to Explain and Last Nite.

Watch them sing Hard to Explain in our video.

The Strokes perform at London's Roundhouse
The Strokes perform at London's Roundhouse. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Get the setlist for The Strokes at London's Roundhouse on 19 February 2020:

1. Someday

2. Automatic Stop

3. Heart in a Cage

4. Take It or Leave It (first time live since 2017)

5. Ize of the World

6. Hard to Explain

7. The Adults Are Talking

8. You Only Live Once

9. (Unknown)(New Song. Not on setlist)

10. One Way Trigger

11. Bad Decisions

12. Last Nite

Encore:

13. Juicebox (Julian Commented this was… more )

14. What Ever Happened?

15. Reptilia

Latest Videos

Friends star David Schwimmer reads for BBCs Bedtime Stories

WATCH: Friends star David Schwimmer reads for CBeebies' Bedtime Stories
The Chris Moyles birthday show to take place in the dark

Chris Moyles to host birthday show in complete darkness this Friday

The Chris Moyles Show

Billie Eilish at the Oscars Vanity Fair party

Billie Eilish 2020 UK gigs, dates, support, setlist & more

Screenshot of The Strokes' Bad Decisions video

WATCH: The Strokes share official video for Bad Decisions

Latest On Radio X

Lana Del Rey at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards

Can you get refunds for Lana Del Rey's 2020 cancelled UK & European dates?
Ian Brown in the official video for his 2001 F.E.A.R single

Why Ian Brown's F.E.A.R. is actually genius...

The Stone Roses

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Rock In Rio 2019

Foo Fighters share photo of first ever gig for 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters

: Kurt Cobain from Nirvana performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 25 1991

Kurt Cobain: 15 facts about the Nirvana legend

Nirvana

Liam Gallgher performing with Oasis in Utrecht, 1996

Do you know the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis?

Quizzes

A screenshot of Noel Gallagher in Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger video

The real story behind Oasis anthem Don't Look Back In Anger

Oasis