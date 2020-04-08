Courteeners' Liam Fray announces Instagram Live gig this Friday

8 April 2020, 13:28 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 13:33

The Courteeners frontman has confirmed he'll be streaming a live performances from his home this Friday 10 April at 10pm.

Liam Fray is set to play a gig live from his home this week, amid the UK's lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Courteeners frontman took to social media to announce that he'll me playing a gig live from his home on Instagram this Friday 10 April from 10pm UK time.

Courteeners' Liam Fray performs at KOKO in 2017
Courteeners' Liam Fray announces live Instagram gig this Friday 10 April 2020. Picture: Brandon/Redferns

Sharing a poster for the event, the Not Nineteen Forever singer wrote: "Live in your Living Room

"can't promise it will be professional. can't even promise it will sound good. but I can promise we'll have a good time

"because that's what we do. bring your own booze. I'll bring the tunes.

"spread the word. spread your love x

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

Liam's gig comes after Courteeners' St. Jude album celebrated its 12th anniversary this week, with their frontman noting the milestone on Twitter.

READ MORE: Why Liam Fray thinks Courteeners' St. Jude still connects with their fans

Speaking to Radio X ahead of the album's 10th anniversary in 2008, Fray told John Kennedy: "I don't know why, but we did somehow connect with people on that record."

The Middleton rocker added: "And I don't know why, but If you connect with people when on the cusp of adulthood, you know like 18,19, 20. If you can connect with people at that age and you can really talk to them through an album, then I think you can hang onto them."

Meanwhile, Fray paid tribute to the late Bill Withers who sadly passed away, aged 81, last week.

He shared a cover of his iconic single Lean on Me, which he captioned: "For anyone that might need it.

"Rest Easy Bill x".

