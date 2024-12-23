Watch The Maccabees play East 17's Stay Another Day

The Maccabees - Stay Another Day (acoustic)

Felix and Hugo White perform a special version of the East 17 hit just for Radio X.

Felix and Hugo White of the recently-reformed Maccabees have decided to mark 30 years since the release of the East 17 classic Stay Another Day by performing the song acoustically in the Radio X studio.

It's all part of a special show called A White Christmas on Radio X with Felix & Hugo White, which airs on Radio X on Christmas Day at 7pm.

A White Christmas on Radio X with Felix & Hugo White

The Maccabees - completed by frontman Orlando Weeks, bassist Rupert Jarvis and drummer Sam Doyle - will play All Points East on Sunday 24th August 2025.

They'll be joined on the day by a specially curated line-up of acts, including Bombay Bicycle Club, Dry Cleaning and The Cribs, Nilüfer Yanya, The Murder Capital, Divorce and more added to the bill.

Speaking about the upcoming bill-topping set, Felix also told Toby Tarrant that the shows were "too magical" to pass up.

"In a way, All Points East has sort of become that for the indie generation, because Reading and Leeds has changed a little bit, so you always look at the line-up," he admitted.

"So, that was the one that, like, when it got offered to us, it was like, ‘Argh! We can’t not do that!’ It just feels too great, too magical. So that’s where we are.”

Watch Felix and Hugo talk about the show to Radio X's Toby Tarrant below: