Watch The Maccabees’ stunning throwback cover of Walking In The Air

The Maccabees - Walking In The Air - On Track with SEAT

Get into the festive mood with the band's re-working of the Christmas classic, which features in the iconic animation The Snowman.

This year saw The Maccabees make their fans very happy when they announced their reunion and plans to headline All Points East 2025.

There's no doubt the band - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Felix and Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - have been partial to a cover or two throughout the years. After all, their reunion was borne from creating the ultimate wedding band for guitarist Hugo White's wedding bash, where they enlisted everyone from Adele to Jamie T to perform.

They've jumped tackled a host of popular tracks throughout the years, but do you remember when the Marks To Prove It outfit took on one of the nation's most iconic festive tracks for the Christmas season?

Back in 2010, they performed a stunning rendition of Walking In The Air from the 1982 animated short film, The Snowman and it was one of the most stunning and haunting renditions of the song you'll hear to this day.

Watch their throwback performance, which was recorded for SEAT's music series, above.

The Maccabees press with snow image. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

If you're looking for more festive goodness from The Maccabees, then you're in luck, because Felix and Hugo came together for a very special Christmas show on Radio X this season.

In the show, they discuss everything from the worst Christmas presents they've ever received to what their biggest regrets are with the band.

Listen to A White Christmas on Radio X with Felix and Hugo White now on Global Player or hear it live on Christmas Day on Radio X from 7pm.

