Watch Sinead O'Connor's daughter sing Nothing Compares 2 U at tribute concert

By Jenny Mensah

O'Connor's daughter Roisin Waters was captured singing the track at a tribute concert for the late Irish singer-songwriter and Pogues legend Shane McGowan.

Sinead O'Connor's daughter gave a moving performance of her iconic Nothing Compares 2 U single this week.

The Irish singer-songwriter died on 26th July 2023, aged 56, and a tribute concert at New York's Carnagie Hall took place this Wednesday (20th March) for her as well as The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, who died on 30th November 2023, aged 65.

One highlight of the night saw Rosin Waters - who O'Connor shared with Irish columnist John Waters - take to the stage to perform the classic 1990 single, sporting bare feet and a floor-length dress,

Watch the moving moment from the event, named Sinéad & Shane At Carnegie Hall, below:

Roisin Waters - Sinéad O’Connor's daughter sings "Nothing Compares 2U"

The concert also saw performances from the likes of Imelda May and Glebn Hansard, who sang MacGowan and O'Connor's duet, Haunted.

Bettye LaVette sang O’Connor’s I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, while Cat Power took on The Pogues, The Body Of An American and Billy Bragg performed his take of the band's A Rainy Night In Soho.

Proceeds from the event went towards PEN America, an organisation which "works to ensure that people everywhere have the freedom to create literature, to convey information and ideas, to express their views, and to access the views, ideas, and literatures of others."

Both Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan were laid to rest in their beloved Ireland.

Crowds gathered to pay respect to to O'Connor on 8th August, lining the streets of on the seafront in Bray, County Wicklow to bid farewell to the singer-songwriter.

Flowers, candles and even political banners were held as people awaited O'Connor's funeral cortege, with crowds singing her biggest hit among other songs.

O'Connor was then laid to rest in a private funeral service.

People gather in Bray, Co Wicklow ahead of Sinead O'Connor's funeral procession

Shane MacGowan's funeral took place in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, after a procession on the streets of Dublin.

His public funeral featured several musical tributes throughout, including a performance from Nick Cave, a reading from Johnny Depp, eulogies from his sister Siobhan and his wife Victoria and of course a performance of Fairytale of New York by Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill and friends, which was given a standing ovation.