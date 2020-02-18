WATCH: Billie Eilish performs Bond theme live at the 2020 BRIT Awards

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter performed No Time To Die froim the 007 franchise live for the first time at the awards ceremony, with with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr on guitar.

Billie Eilish has given her first performance of her Bond theme tune, No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old singer and her brother Finneas attended the 2020 BRIT Awards tonight (18 February 2020), she was nominated for the best International Female at the awards.

Watch a clip of the moment above, which sees her perform the track with her brother and collaborator Finneas, Hans Zimmer and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Speaking to PA on the BRITs red carpet, Marr talked of his experience of working with Eilish: "When we worked on the song the first day I worked with her we were in the studio for a long time, a good long day and she was great… she’s a good musician, a real musician”.

"When I heard the song I thought it was a very cool and smart choice. Because the song is very intense.

“It would have been very easy to do something that was very obvious. I think with Bond, it’s for my part, to play the guitar… I try to be true to the legacy of it and the tradition of it but make your own mark and kind of modernise it in a way.”

Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The performance marks the first live outing of No Time To Die, which was written for the upcoming Bond film of the same name.

It sees Eilish make history in becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the famous spy franchise.

Eilish also went home with the Best International Female Solo Artist from Spice Girl Mel C. The US singer said: "Thank you Sporty! London has always felt like a second home to me.

"I've felt very hated recently, [but] when I was on the stage, I saw all you guys smiling at me... it genuinely made me want to cry."

Billie Eilish during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has now joined the likes of Shirley Bassey, Chris Cornell, Madonna, Adele, and Sam Smith in creating a song for the iconic James Bond films.

James Bond 007: No Time To Die is set for release in April 2020.

See the latest trailer here:

The Bad Guy singer recently gave a very special performance at the Oscars 2020, which took place on Sunday 9 February,

The 92nd Academy Awards saw the singer-songwriter cover The Beatles' Yesterday for the ceremony's In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to stars who have passed away in the last year.

Watch a clip of her haunting performance here:

The ceremony also saw performances from Cynthia Erivo, who sang Stand Up from Harriet and Elton John who performed (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally won an Oscar together - taking home the award for Best Original Song.

The famous piano man previously won an Oscar with Tim Rice for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1995.

