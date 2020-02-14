WATCH: Billie Eilish releases No Time To Die official Bond theme song

Watch the video and listen to the soundtrack for the famous spy franchise, which is the last outing for Daniel Craig in the role.

Billie Eilish has released her Bond theme song.

Watch the video for No Time To Die, which is named after the upcoming 007 film if the same name.

The film, which is believed to be the last ever outing for Daniel Craig in the role of the famous spy, is out in April 2020.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter has now made history in becoming the youngest artist to record and perform a Bond song.

Listen to the full audio here:

READ MORE: Billie Eilish's Bond theme song viewed more than 3m times in nine hours

In a statement, Eilish said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour.

"James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Her brother and collaborator Finneas added: "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives.

"There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

The 18-year-old joins including Adele, Sam Smith, Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey in writing and performing the soundtrack for the iconic franchise.

WATCH: Billie Eilish sings The Beatles' Yesterday for Oscars 2020 In Memoriam tribute