WATCH: Billie Eilish sings The Beatles' Yesterday for Oscars 2020 In Memoriam tribute

See the singer-songwriter perform the classic Beatles track during the Academy Awards segment, which pays tribute to stars who have passed away over the past year.

Billie Eilish gave a very special performance at the Oscars 2020, which took place this Sunday (9 February),

The 92nd Academy Awards saw the singer-songwriter cover The Beatles' Yesterday for the ceremony's In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to stars who have passed away in the last year.

Watch a clip of her haunting performance above.

Watch the full performance here:

The ceremony also saw performances from Cynthia Erivo, who sang Stand Up from Harriet and Elton John who performed (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally won an Oscar together - taking home the award for Best Original Song.

The famous piano man previously won an Oscar with Tim Rice for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1995.

The historical moment of the night came from Parasite - which became the first ever foreign language film to win the Best Picture prize and took home four prizes in all.

See the big Oscars 2020 winners:

Best picture

Parasite

Best actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Achievement in directing

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite