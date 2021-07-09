Billie Eilish releases self-directed music video for NDA

Billie Eilish in her self-directed NDA video. Picture: YouTube/Billie Eilish

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has shared her visuals for the track, which is the latest cut to be taken from her forthcoming Happier Than Ever album.

Billie Eilish's NDA video has been unleashed today and witnesses the singer-songwriter show yet another dimension to her character.

The moody, self-directed video sees Eilish stand in the middle of a road, while cars whizz around her as she performs the track to camera.

The one-take video features 25 professional stunt drivers traveling at full speed around the 19-year-old singer and no stunt doubles or visual effects were used.

Watch the official visuals for NDA below:

NDA is the fifth single to be released from Eilish's upcoming Happier Than Ever album, which is due out on 30 July 2021.

Taking to Instagram to share the artwork earlier this year, she wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel (sic)".

The singer-songwriter also told Vogue it was her angriest work yet, revealing: "It was very satisfying to scream.

"Because I was very angry. There’s so much anger in those songs - anger and disappointment and frustration."

The tracklist for Happier Than Ever is as follows: