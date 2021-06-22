Why do people want to "cancel" Billie Eilish?

The singer has apologised over an old video of herself mouthing a racist slur.

Billie Eilish has publicly apologised for an old video of her mouthing along to a racist slur, saying she is "embarrassed and appalled" by the clip.

In a statement on her Instagram story, Eilish says: "There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.

"I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."

The edited clip, which has surfaced on TikTok, shows Eilish in her early teens showed her listening to Tyler The Creator's 2011 hit Fish.

She continued: "This song was the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

"Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

The Bad Guy singer also commented on another part of the clip which shows her using an accent that some people have interpreted as mocking Asian people.

She explained: "The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice... Something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family.

"It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST.

"Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life."

Eilish added: "Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.

"I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality."