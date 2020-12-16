From WAP to We'll Meet Again: See the UK's most searched lyrics of 2020

Dame Vera Lynn, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in their WAP video, Billie Eilish. Picture: 1. Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 2. YouTube 3. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The controversial song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and the Vera Lynn classic were among the most Googled lyrics of the year. View the full Top 10 here.

The lyrics to WAP were the UK's most-searched of 2020.

The controversial song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion topped the category in Google's Year In Search 2020, beating out stiff competition from a range of genres.

In second place came We'll Meet Again, the song made famous by Dame Vera Lynn, who passed away on 18 June this year. The anthem, which became popular during World War II was adopted once again as an emblem of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Next up on the list was Eminem's Godzilla, which no doubt became one of the most searched songs due to the launch of his Godzilla challenge earlier this year.

Patriotic searches came in the form of Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory, which featured in fifth and ninth place respectively. Both songs became part of a heated debate this year when it was reported that they may be dropped from the last night of the Proms due to their colonial past.

Billie Eilish broke records by becoming the youngest ever artist to release a Bond theme tune this year, so it's not surprising that fans scrambled to search for the lyrics to her soundtrack, No Time To Die.

See the Top 10 below...

See the Top 10 most searched lyrics in 2020:

1. WAP - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

2. We'll Meet Again - Dame Vera Lynn, Ross Parker and Hughie Charles (lyricists)

3. Godzilla - Eminem

4. The Box - Roddy Rich

5. Rule Britannia - James Thomson (original poem)

6. Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. No Time To Die - Billie Eilish

8. Break My Stride - Matthew Wilder

9. Land Of Hope And Glory - Arthur Christopher Benson (lyricist)

10. Savage Love - Jason Derulo