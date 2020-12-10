Google reveals the UK's Top 10 searched TV Shows in 2020

10 December 2020, 11:29 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 11:57

Still from Tiger King, Normal People and Love Island: What Happened Next?
Google has revealed the most-searched TV shows in 2020. Picture: 1. Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock 2 BBC iPlayer . 3. ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island, Normal People and Tiger King all made the Top 10 most Googled TV searches in the UK, but where are they in the list?

Google has revealed its Top 10 most-searched TV shows in the UK in 2020.

The search engine has compiled lists from to form their Year in Search, showing what audiences have been Googling when it comes to films, series, celebrities, tutorials, current events and more.

Despite Love Island not taking place in the UK this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dating show tops the list at number one. Though the show itself didn't take place, ITV2 did feature a special look back on past castmates with Love Island: What Happened Next?

The reality show was followed by searches for the real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who was the subject of ITV's Des, starring David Tennant - which charted the infamous murderer's trial.

In-keeping with the true crime genre, The White House Farm murders were the next most popular search, reflecting The Murders at White House Farm, which was broadcast on ITV from January this year.

Though ITV-broadcast shows seemed to capture our attention the most, there were some others broadcasters and streaming channels in the mix. The adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People - which starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones and featured on BBC iPlayer - came in at fourth place.

Perhaps surprisingly, Netflix's Tiger King seemed to dominate conversations at the start of the pandemic, but it only came sixth in terms of the most searched television programs overall.

Also in the mix were the British-Irish crime drama The Fall, starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, ITV's The Stranger and Christine Keeler - the real-life subject of BBC One's The Trial of Christine Keeler.

See the UK's most Googled TV Shows in 2020:

1. Love Island

2. Dennis Nilsen

3. White House Farm

4. Normal People

5. The Stranger

6. Tiger King

7. The Fall

8. Christine Keeler

9. The Undoing

10. Gangs of London

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Morrissey in 1985 and the current Coronation Street set

When Morrissey wrote a script for Coronation Street

The Smiths

John Cleese offers 25% sale on his Cameo for Christmas

John Cleese offers sale on his Cameo video messages for Christmas
Child actors perform Oasis track Round Are Way in Co-op Christmas advert

Co-op Christmas Ad 2020 features Oasis B-side Round Are Way

Oasis

Bill Bailey and Metallica's James Hetfield

Bill Bailey to dance to Metallica's Enter Sandman on Strictly
Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)

When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

Latest On Radio X

Awkward Interviews

The most awkward music interviews of all time

Features

Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes in 2003

QUIZ: You're a White Stripes mega fan if you know 100% of these lyrics

Quizzes

Green Day in 2001: Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong

How did Green Day come up with their name?

Green Day

Kings of Leon in 2008

QUIZ: Only Kings of Leon experts can get all these lyrics right

Quizzes

Nandi Bushell and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy

Muse react to Nandi Bushell's epic Hysteria cover

Muse

Liam Gallagher in his All You're Dreaming Of video

Liam Gallagher teams up with Peaky Blinders director for All You’re Dreaming Of video

Liam Gallagher