Google reveals the UK's Top 10 searched TV Shows in 2020

Google has revealed the most-searched TV shows in 2020. Picture: 1. Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock 2 BBC iPlayer . 3. ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island, Normal People and Tiger King all made the Top 10 most Googled TV searches in the UK, but where are they in the list?

Google has revealed its Top 10 most-searched TV shows in the UK in 2020.

The search engine has compiled lists from to form their Year in Search, showing what audiences have been Googling when it comes to films, series, celebrities, tutorials, current events and more.

Despite Love Island not taking place in the UK this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dating show tops the list at number one. Though the show itself didn't take place, ITV2 did feature a special look back on past castmates with Love Island: What Happened Next?

The reality show was followed by searches for the real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who was the subject of ITV's Des, starring David Tennant - which charted the infamous murderer's trial.

In-keeping with the true crime genre, The White House Farm murders were the next most popular search, reflecting The Murders at White House Farm, which was broadcast on ITV from January this year.

Though ITV-broadcast shows seemed to capture our attention the most, there were some others broadcasters and streaming channels in the mix. The adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People - which starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones and featured on BBC iPlayer - came in at fourth place.

Perhaps surprisingly, Netflix's Tiger King seemed to dominate conversations at the start of the pandemic, but it only came sixth in terms of the most searched television programs overall.

Also in the mix were the British-Irish crime drama The Fall, starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, ITV's The Stranger and Christine Keeler - the real-life subject of BBC One's The Trial of Christine Keeler.

See the UK's most Googled TV Shows in 2020:

1. Love Island

2. Dennis Nilsen

3. White House Farm

4. Normal People

5. The Stranger

6. Tiger King

7. The Fall

8. Christine Keeler

9. The Undoing

10. Gangs of London