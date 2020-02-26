VIDEO: What is Eminem's Godzilla challenge? US rapper dares fans to rap as fast as him

The US rapper has asked fans to recreate his verse for the chance to win prizes, and they've responded in their droves. See some of the best here.

Eminem has set the Internet on fire with his Godzilla Challenge, but what actually is it?

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the iconic rapper shared a video of himself rapping his verse of the track, which features the late Juice WRLD at lightening speed with the caption: "'Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em' @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on".

Watch Eminem's original demonstration above.

Fans responded within minutes of his video being posted, answering his challenge to rap his lyrics at lightening speed.

See some of the best responses here.

Watch Eminem's fans respond to the #GozillaChallenge here:

This fan was so quick off the mark, people rushed to praise her:

And someone thought they'd share a video of their dog...

This fan managed to go one further and do it in one breath, with some fans calling the best they've seen so far.

