VIDEO: What is Eminem's Godzilla challenge? US rapper dares fans to rap as fast as him

26 February 2020, 14:46 | Updated: 26 February 2020, 17:34

The US rapper has asked fans to recreate his verse for the chance to win prizes, and they've responded in their droves. See some of the best here.

Eminem has set the Internet on fire with his Godzilla Challenge, but what actually is it?

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the iconic rapper shared a video of himself rapping his verse of the track, which features the late Juice WRLD at lightening speed with the caption: "'Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em' @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on".

Watch Eminem's original demonstration above.

Fans responded within minutes of his video being posted, answering his challenge to rap his lyrics at lightening speed.

See some of the best responses here.

Eminem at the Oscars
Eminem at the Oscars. Picture: 1. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

VIDEO: Why did Eminem perform Lose Yourself at the Oscars 2020?

Watch Eminem's fans respond to the #GozillaChallenge here:

This fan was so quick off the mark, people rushed to praise her:

And someone thought they'd share a video of their dog...

This fan managed to go one further and do it in one breath, with some fans calling the best they've seen so far.

Watch Eminem at the 2020 Oscars:

READ MORE: Courteeners' Liam Fray says Eminem 'crossed a line' with Manchester Arena lyrics amid battle for UK No.1 album

Latest Videos

Keith Lemon with Caroline Flack inset

WATCH: Keith Lemon gives "last word" on Caroline Flack fake tribute t-shirt sellers
Dom gets left in the studio again

WATCH: Dom gets blindfolded and left in the studio AGAIN!

The Chris Moyles Show

Keith Lemon and Caroline Flack in 2008 and Keith Lemon inset

Keith Lemon "disappointed" at fake Caroline Flack charity tribute t-shirts
Chris Moyles finds out where his special birthday show took place

WATCH: When Chris Moyles found out where his birthday show in the dark was

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Mark Stoermer, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci and David Keuning of The Killers at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards

The full story behind The Killers' Murder Trilogy

The Killers

Biffy Clyro in Boston, October 2007

How did Biffy Clyro get their name?

Biffy Clyro

Damon Albarn then and now

Britpop stars now and then!

Features

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson and U2 frontman Bono

Inhaler's Elijah Hewson: My dad Bono wasn't supportive of band at first
Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms, Hot Chip and more for Boardmasters Festival 2020

Boardmasters Festival 2020

Foo Fighter - Big Me video

The best music videos of the 1990s

Features