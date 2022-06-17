UK in talks to host Eurovision 2023 after Ukraine is ruled out of staging contest next year

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra and runner-up UK's Sam Fender. Picture: 1. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images 2. Rolf Klatt/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The EBU have released an official statement, revealing they were "exploring options for the hosting of next year's competition".

The UK have been asked to host the Eurovision 2023.

The EBU released in an official statement on Friday 17th June: "Following their win at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in May the EBU has been exploring options for the hosting of next year’s competition with Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, who previously staged the event in 2017 and 2005.

"It has become a well-known tradition that the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest hosts the competition the following year, providing certain criteria including ensuring the viability of staging the event and the safety of all stakeholders, including the public, are met.

"Given the ongoing war since the Russian invasion of this year’s winning country, the EBU has taken the time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both UA:PBC and third-party specialists including on safety and security issues."

The @EBU_HQ has issued the statement below regarding the hosting of next year’s #Eurovision Song Contest.



Find it online here ➡️ https://t.co/mAxSdReBj3 pic.twitter.com/JYqy58eHqV — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) June 17, 2022

As Sam Ryder was the runner up to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra at last month's contest, organisers are now starting talks with the BBC about the possibility of staging the competition in the UK instead.

The statement continued: "The EBU would like to thank UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

"The EBU has been supporting UA:PBC across a whole range of areas since the invasion. We will ensure that this support continues so UA:PBC can maintain the indispensable service they provide to Ukrainians.

"As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom."

They concluded: "It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

