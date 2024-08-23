U2's “immersive” concert film from their Sphere Las Vegas residency just has one catch...

By Jenny Mensah

The film, which has been directed by U2 guitarist The Edge, will be streamed exclusively at the Las Vegas venue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

U2 are set to release an "immersive" new concert film which captures their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Entitled V-U2, the film will see the the Irish rockers - comprised of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. - will give fans the chance to experience their shows at the revolutionary venue.

The Edge, who directed the concert film alongside Morleigh Steinberg, said in an official statement: "The goal was to give the immersive moviegoers as close to the live U2:UV concert experience as possible - and then some."

He added: "I’ve never seen a U2 show. I’m so relieved I caught a great one."

Watch the trailer for V-U2 below:

V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas (Official Trailer)

READ MORE:

V-U2 marks the the first-ever film to be shot using Big Sky, a high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment.

However, for those hoping to watch it from the comfort of their own home or even on this side of the pond, we're afraid there's just a slight catch.

V-U2 will be screened exclusively at the Sphere Las Vegas from 5th September with tickets on general sale from 23rd August from 10am PT.

The tickets, which start at US $100 are available via Ticketmaster now.

Watch Dom drunkenly busking in Leicester Square

READ MORE: