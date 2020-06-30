The Top 10 highest grossing tours of all time

No sleep til... Tel Aviv? When the rock legends tour, much money changes hands. Radio X looks at the tours that made the most money and how much, in 2020 pounds.

The industry titles Billboard and Pollstar are a goldmine of information for tour grosses and totals, but to make things simpler and more relatable, these figures have been adjusted for inflation to 2020 dollars, then converted into British pounds based on the current exchange rate (June 2020).

U2 360° Tour: £678 million Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton packed their bags and headed to the Camp Npu stadium in Barcelona to kick off their latest tour on 30 June 2009. The 360° Tour was in support of their album No Line On The Horizon and immediately trumped all previous tours by the band, in that they took the biggest stage set ever constructed across the world with them, allowing the group to be seen "in the round". By the time the tour wound up on 30 July 2011 in Moncton, Canada, they'd performed to 7.2 million people and made $736 million dollars. Add a decade's worth of inflation on top and this is still the highest-grossing tour ever at $839 million. Bono and The Edge exchange gifts as the 360 tour stops off at Denver, Colorado on 21 May 2011. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran ÷ Tour: £628 million One of Britains' biggest exports of the past decade, this was amazingly, only Sheeran's third trek around the world, in support of his third album ÷. It began in Turin, Italy on 16 March 2017 and the final curtain came down on home turf at Ipswich's Chantry Park on 26 August 2019. With a gross of $776 million Sheeran's tour is officially the highest grossing UNTIL you adjust for inflation, in which case U2 have the bigger box-office taking. One down, 312 to go. Ed Sheeran kicks off the Divide tour in Turin, Italy on 23 March 2017. Picture: Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones Bigger Bang Tour: £557 million Mick Jagger and the boys hit the road on 10 August 2005 with a surprise club show in Toronto, before business got underway in earnest at Boston MAs Fenway Park on 21 August. The veteran rockers were still at it two years later when the final show took place at London's O2 on 26 August 2007. Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts kick off another two years in the saddle as The Rolling Stones at Boston's Fenway Park, 21 August 2005. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rogers & Cowan/Getty Images

Guns N'Roses Not In This Lifetime... Tour: £473 million The long-awaited reunion of the classic GN'R lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan took place at their old haunt The Troubadour in Hollywood on 1 April 2016. The tour officially ended on 2 November 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, by which point the band had made $585 million. Along the way, Axl even found time to stand in for the retiring Brian Johnson as singer of AC/DC. Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the "Not In This Lifetime..." Tour at Madison Square Garden on October 11, 2017. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation/Getty Images

Coldplay Head Full Of Dreams Tour: £442 million The British band's seventh album spawned this mammoth jaunt around the world, which unusually began in Argentina on 31 March 2016 - their first tour had started at Glasgow University's Queen Margaret's Union by way of a comparison. With a pleasing sense of coming full circle, the tour ended back in Argentina on 15 November 2017, by which point they'd taken $523 million on the door ($557 million in today's money). Coldplay wind up their Head Full Of Dreams tour in Argentina in November 2017. Good job too, as Chris Martin's t-shirt appeas to be on its last legs. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Tour: £434 million The Stones' first tour without longtime bass player Bill Wyman began its trudge around the globe in Washington DC on 1 August 1994. It ended a year later in Rotterdam and had amassed $320 million along the way - with nearly 20 years' worth of inflation on top, that's $536 million in 2020 money. Mick Jagger sees the finishing line clearly in sight at the Don Valley Stadium, in Sheffield as the Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge tour arrives on 9 July 1995. Picture: BARKER PAUL/PA Archive/PA Images

AC/DC Black Ice World Tour: £419 million Acca Dacca's last tour with founding member Malcolm Young began in Pennsylvania on 28 October 2008 and the riffs didn't stop until 28 June 2010 in Bilbao, Spain. $441 million was spent on tickets in 2010 money, which adds up to $518 million today. Brian Johnson and Angus Young reach the midway point of AC/DC's Black Ice Tour at Leipzig, Germany on 5 March 2009. Picture: Jan Woitas/DPA/PA Images

Roger Waters The Wall Live: £408 million One of the founding membes ofr Pink Floyd performed the classic 1979 album in full for the first time in 20 years with this epic show that traversed the globe between 15 September 2010 and 21 September 2013. Roger Waters, still alienated after all these years, performing The Wall at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York on October 12, 2010. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

U2 Vertigo Tour: £399 million The Dublin boys make the list again, thanks to their shows to support the How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb album. They began the campaign on 28 March 2005 in San Diego and closed the book on 9 December 2006 in Honolulu. Takings in '06 were $389 million, which translates as $494 million in 2020. Bono tells fans how many years he'll be on the Vertigo Tour with U2 on the opening night at San Diego Sports Center, 28 March 2005. Picture: Francis Specker/PA Archive/PA Images