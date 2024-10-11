Toby Tarrant raises over £250k in Tarrant vs The Thames challenge

Toby Tarrant completes Tarrant Vs The Thames

The Radio X presenter has raised over a quarter of a million for Radio X's charity, Global's Make Some Noise after five days pedalling on a unicorn pedalo.

Toby Tarrant finished his pedalo marathon this morning (Friday 11th October), docking at Putney after five days and over 50 miles of pedalling.

The total raised by the Radio X presenter as he set foot on dry land was over £255,000 - and rising.

It was all in aid of Radio X's charity Global's Make Some Noise, which raises funds for small, local projects and provides essential support and services to those who need it most.

Toby came ashore by Putney Pier on Friday morning after a very challenging week full of twists and turns.

Toby Tarrant arrives at Putney Pier to a hero's welcome. Picture: Alessandro Mariscalco

The original plan was for Toby to pedal from Henley On Thames to Putney Pier over five days, but the recent wet weather made that journey hazardous.

After a number of setbacks, the challenge was reset to pedalling 40 miles down the River Wey - with a final stretch along the Thames between Chiswick and Putney.

Toby and his trusty steed Tallulah Sparkle Party. Picture: Alessandro Mariscalco

This all took place on a customised pedalo, complete with added unicorn head and named by Radio X listeners as "Tallulah Sparkle Party".

Along the way, Toby was joined by fellow Radio X presenters such as Johnny Vaughan, Dan O'Connell and Rich Wolfenden, while our hero was joined by some of the people he was aiming to help, including Steve and Emilia who had been given support by the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Foundation.

James and Emilia from Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer trust join Toby!

But that wasn't where the surprises ended. In true reflection of his althletic prowess, the Radio X presenter was joined on the last leg by none other than former Lioness Jill Scott MBE!

Toby was also joined by family during the five-day feat, including his mum Ingrid and his wife and The Chris Moyles Show producer Pippa Taylor.

The week culminated in a live breakfast show on location, with Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the team welcoming a thrilled Toby on the Putney Pier.

There were plenty of listeners holding there for the big moment too, which saw Toby greeted by his favourite beverage... a Guinness of course!

Toby moves into the home straight as he sails past Bishop's Park. Picture: Alessandro Mariscalco

As he finished the challenge, Toby told Radio X's Chris Moyles: "For once, I’ve got nothing to say for myself.”

When told the total he'd raised for Global's Make Some Noise, an emorional Toby said: "I’m not exaggerating, that is just insane. It’s so stupid, I can’t even get my head around it.

"Thank you so much to everyone who donated! The charities that we met along the way, like, they run on a shoestring budget. We've just given them a quarter of a million pounds. It's mean that they can exist; some of those will exist for a decade off that money."

Toby concluded: "Oh man, thank you so much. Oh Chris, thank you. You've been unbelievable. Thank you so much!”

Toby was joined on the last day by Lioness Jill Scott. Picture: Radio X

