Ticketmaster may require negative COVID-19 tests for gig admission

According to reports, Ticketmaster are looking into the plans to make COVID test results or proof of vaccinations mandatory. Picture: Pitinan Piyavatin / EyeEm/Getty Creative

According to reports, the events and ticketing company are considering plans to make coronavirus test results and vaccination statuses mandatory.

Ticketmaster could require negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccinations in order for music lovers to attend events.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer have seen 90% effectiveness from initial results of their new coronavirus vaccine, which has renewed hopes that live events may return in earnest next year.

Now, according to Billboard, Ticketmaster has been working on a plan to allow concerts to return safely, by using mobile phones to either identify whether fans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or to confirm if they have tested negative for the virus within a window of 24 to 72 hours.

READ MORE: Inside the UK's first socially distanced venue

According to the outlet, plans are still in development, but are thought to rely on the Ticketmaster digital ticket app, health information companies such as CLEAR Health Pass or IBM's Digital Health Pass and vaccine distribution providers such as Labcorp and the CVS Minute Clinic.

If it's approved, after buying a ticket to the gig of their choice, music fans would have to verify that they have either already been vaccinated or that they've received a negative test for coronavirus 24-72 hours before a concert is due to take place.

It is reported that Ticketmaster wouldn't have access to the medical records of concert-goers and would only receive verification on whether customers have been cleared to attend an event on the date in question.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovitch told Billboard: "We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting, whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval, which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified."

Under the proposed plan, if a fan can't prove they've been vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19, they will be refused entry to the event.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl offers advice on how to get through Lockdown 2.0