David Baddiel reveals what he made from Three Lions streams

The comedian told Chris Moyles the humble amount the song made from streams during England's bid in 2018.

With the World Cup 2022 around the corner, you can bet that the song Three Lions will be everywhere - but David Baddiel has told Radio X that it's not going to be paying his pension anytime soon.

When Chris Moyles asked recently how many records the song has sold to date, the writer, comedian and TV presenter mused: "In 2018 or whatever, it was downloaded millions and millions of times.

"Although one thing I would say about that is occasionally whenever England do well and the song suddenly rises up and people love it, I always get a slightly cynical strand of men who start going on about royalties."

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner in the Fantasy Football League years, 1994. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

"And I want to say to them: 'Do you know how much you get from Spotify?' Because I believe someone worked it out. I saw a newspaper article which said that it had been downloaded at England [vs] Columbia something like 16 million times, which works out between me, Frank [Skinner] and [Lightning Seeds frontman] Ian Broudie at something like 900 quid between us!"

He added jokingly of the 1996 track: "So I can't retire on that I'll be honest with you!"

