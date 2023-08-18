The View address onstage bust up in new interview

The View have discussed their onstage fight. Picture: Press

The Scottish indie rockers have talked about the skirmish, which took place during their Manchester set, in a new interview.

The View have spoken out about their onstage fight in a new interview, revealing it was to do with "personal stuff" but it's "all good again".

The Scottish rockers went viral back in May after footage appeared, which saw their frontman Kyle Falconer throw a punch at the band's bassist Keiren Webster during their gig at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

The altercation itself took place while the bad were midway through their Skag Trendy song, with Falconer captured lunging towards the bassist below.

Just been sent this one from The View gig last night. Mental 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8ptyK2vyO — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) May 11, 2023

During the encore, the frontman returned to the stage alone for a performance of Face For the Radio and told the crowd: "Sorry about that everyone."

"The problem is with this band," he added referring to Webster, who was celebrating his birthday that same day. "He wants to sing the songs in the band".

The band cancelled their gig in London following next day, which was scheduled at Oslo in Hackney, apologising to their fans and referring to the scuffle as a "a brotherly bust-up that went too far".

Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we've upset - we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ig4cX9FjQO — The View (@viewofficial) May 12, 2023

The View have since gone on play live dates a various UK festivals and speaking to NME, they've confirmed they're "best pals again".

“It was just personal stuff,” Falconer explained. “We’ve made up about it now. It’s too deep to explain. It’s all good again. I think we’re better for it. We’re all best pals again now.”

The Same Jeans rocker went on to say that bust ups between the band were common and frequent, suggesting the fight, which was captured by the intimate audience wasn't the worst they've had.

He added: "These things have happened numerous times in every country in the world. Being in The View can be volatile sometimes because everyone’s got their own ideas. But we’ve been through worse than that. We’ve both apologised and it’s fine – if it wasn’t, we wouldn’t still be in a band.”

The band - completed by Pete Reilly - also released Exorcism Of Youth - their first album in eight years in June and Falconer revealed he took inspiration from the likes of Sam Fender and The Killers.

I listened to The Killers’ last album [Pressure Machine] a lot during lockdown,” he told the outlet. “Everyone knows The Killers, but I wouldn’t just go and buy the album. My mate suggested that album in lockdown, though, so I got it and I was like, ‘Holy shit’ and I listened to it non-stop.”

The Woman Of The Year rocker added: “I listened to a lot of Sam Fender as well – that kind of simplistic stuff. I was taking hints off him, like not too many drum fills and writing down-the-middle good songs.”

The View are set to play several intimate instore dates this month, making a stop at Victorious Festival on August Bank Holiday Weeke before heading out on UK tour dates this winter.

The tour will include a gig at The Scala in London and see the band play several dates in Scotland, which culminate in two homecoming shows at The Caird Hall in Dundee.

See The Views' 2023 UK Winter tour dates below: