The Subways' Billy Lunn wants to be buried with his guitar

The Subways' Billy Lunn performs At The Ritz O2, Manchester in 2023. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Subways frontman spoke to Dan O'Connell about everything from The Enemy's Indie Til I Die tour to why guitar music is still so important today.

The Subways are stepping out with The Enemy and The Holloways on the Indie Til I Die Tour this year and Billy Lunn discussed why guitar music will always be important, even if it isn't the most on trend music right now.

Speaking to Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show, he began: "Essentially the birth of Rock & Roll came from Sister Rosetta Tharpe when she decided to plug a guitar in and mix soul and blues and managed to invent rock, so I think since that point [...] there's always been the emergence of several different kinds of genres, but we've always fed the guitar into that.

The Subways' Billy Lunn on why guitar music matters

He went on" "So as 2000s, 2010s and 2020s [went on] pop has come through, [but] the stuff that sticks around, I think, tends to revolve around the guitar, which is why I think you've got Wet Leg and The Last Dinner Party, who are making this really wonderful symphonic music, but... it's guitar driven.

"I have this inherent devotion to the guitar, which I don't think I'll ever have with anything else. Don't say that to my girlfriend, but you know, my guitar is like a part of me."

He added: "Bury me with my [Gibson] SG is what I'm saying".

The Subways will embark on The Enemy's Indie Til I Die Tour this autumn 2024, with The Holloways also joining as special guests.

Tickets for the dates, which culminate in a show at London's O2 Academy Brixton are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Enemy's Indie Til I die Tour 2024 with The Subways & The Holloways:

4th October - Edinburgh, O2 Academy

5th October - Glasgow, O2 Academy

11th October - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th -October Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18th October - Birmingham, O2 Academy

19th October - London, O2 Academy Brixton

