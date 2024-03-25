The Enemy announce Indie Til I Die Tour with The Subways and The Holloways for 2024

The Enemy have announced a new tour for 2024. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The noughties indie rockers will embark on nostalgic dates across the UK this autumn. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Enemy have announced the Indie Til I die UK Tour for 2024.

After getting back together in 2022 and embarking on hugely successful live dates, the Coventry indie rockers - comprised of Tom Clarke, Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts - have confirmed shows this October, which feature two big name special guests in the shape of The Subways and The Holloways.

The string of October gigs - which culminate in a date at the O2 Academy Brixton - will also include DJ sets from Radio X's Sunta Templeton and James Hall.

The Enemy’s frontman Tom Clarke says of the news" “We’re absolutely buzzing about this tour! Excited to be sharing the stage with some great bands in some of our favourite rooms around the country!”

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday 28th March via Ticketmaster at 10am.

Find out where else the Away From Here outfit are headed on their Indie Til I Die dates and how to buy tickets.

The Enemy announce Indie Til I Die Tour with The Subways and The Holloways. Picture: Press

The Enemy's Indie Til I die Tour 2024:

4th October - Edinburgh, O2 Academy

5th October - Glasgow, O2 Academy

11th October - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th -October Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18th October - Birmingham, O2 Academy

19th October - London, O2 Academy Brixton

How to buy tickets:

Still consisting of their original and only line-up - Tom Clarke (vocals/guitar), Andy Hopkins (bass) and Liam Watts (drums) - The Enemy’s 2007 debut album We’ll Live And Die In These Towns made a huge impact. Featuring the Top 10 hits and live staples Had Enough and Away From Here, the album debuted at #1 and was certified Platinum. They released two hit records: 2009’s Music For The People (#2) and 2012’s Streets In The Sky (#9), plus their final album, 2015’s It’s Automatic, and played shows with the likes of Oasis, The Killers and The Rolling Stones.

The Subways were also touchstones of the era with their Young For Eternity and All Or Nothing albums. Their breakthrough hit and biggest moment Rock & Roll Queen still graces indie radio stations to this day and this spirit continued to shine on last year’s Uncertain Joys album.

The charismatic rabble-rousing rush of Generator and Two Left Feet quickly saw The Holloways crash onto the mainstream. That cocktail of unrestrained energy and indie-pop with a ramshackle punk undercurrent was further developed in two acclaimed albums, So This Is Great Britain? and No Smoke, No Mirrors. This represents their first full tour together in thirteen years, as well as their first major shows since the tragic loss of Rob Skipper in 2014.