The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal for UK's first drive-in gigs

The Utilita Live From The Drive-In series will see artists perform across 12 UK venues for fans, with 300 cars allowed for each event.

The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal are among a host of acts set to perform at a series of socially-distanced drive-in gigs this summer.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In is a collaboration between promoter Live Nation and Utilita Energy, which will see live acts vist 12 venues across the likes of London, Liverpool and Edinburugh.

The events will see acts - such as Gary Numan and The Lightning Seeds - perform to about 300 cars at each show between July and September this year.

The events will be the first of its kind in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, and follows the popularity of drive-in cinemas around the world.

Tickets go on sale from Monday 22 June at 8am from LiveNation.co.uk.

The event - which will be backed by concert-quality sound with a full lighting rig and LED screens - also promises to comply with strict social distancing rules, with audience members given a designated area around their cars within which they can stand and sit.

There will be morning, afternoon, early evening and late evening performances, depending on the artist and productions.

Also set to perform at the event are the likes of Beverley Knight, Brainiac, Bjorn Again, The Brand New Heavies, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, Jack Savoretti, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, The Snuts and Skindred.

Live Nation promoter Peter Taylor said: "We are excited to bring Utilita Live From The Drive-In to fans across the UK.

"This outdoor concert series was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in the safest way possible.

"Each event will comply with all official Government guidelines in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.

"We look forward to announcing some of the biggest names across UK music and bringing these fantastic artists to a city near you."

Utilita's chief marketing officer Jem Maidment said: "As we find new ways to navigate today's world of social distancing, we believe the drive-in format is a thoughtful and fun way to safely bring one million Brits out of 'entertainment lockdown' this summer 2020.

"Utilita is committed to supporting cultural experiences, while underscoring our promise to giving back to our customers. "Whether it's sponsoring exceptional world class experiences, offering exclusive giveaways or putting control and decision-making back in the hands of consumers, we want to empower people to get the best out of their relationship with us."