The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal for UK's first drive-in gigs

19 June 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 11:34

The Utilita Live From The Drive-In series will see artists perform across 12 UK venues for fans, with 300 cars allowed for each event.

The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal are among a host of acts set to perform at a series of socially-distanced drive-in gigs this summer.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In is a collaboration between promoter Live Nation and Utilita Energy, which will see live acts vist 12 venues across the likes of London, Liverpool and Edinburugh.

The events will see acts - such as Gary Numan and The Lightning Seeds - perform to about 300 cars at each show between July and September this year.

The events will be the first of its kind in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, and follows the popularity of drive-in cinemas around the world.

Tickets go on sale from Monday 22 June at 8am from LiveNation.co.uk.

Mike Skinner of The Streets in 2019
Mike Skinner of The Streets in 2019. Picture: Christoph Schmidt/DPA/PA Images

VIDEO: Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson explains the story behind I Predict A Riot

The event - which will be backed by concert-quality sound with a full lighting rig and LED screens - also promises to comply with strict social distancing rules, with audience members given a designated area around their cars within which they can stand and sit.

There will be morning, afternoon, early evening and late evening performances, depending on the artist and productions.

Also set to perform at the event are the likes of Beverley Knight, Brainiac, Bjorn Again, The Brand New Heavies, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, Jack Savoretti, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, The Snuts and Skindred.

READ MORE: Where are the flats on the cover of Original Pirate Material by The Streets?

Kaiser Chiefs
Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: Press/ Edward Cooke

Live Nation promoter Peter Taylor said: "We are excited to bring Utilita Live From The Drive-In to fans across the UK.

"This outdoor concert series was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in the safest way possible.

"Each event will comply with all official Government guidelines in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.

"We look forward to announcing some of the biggest names across UK music and bringing these fantastic artists to a city near you."

READ MORE: WATCH: The Streets and Tame Impala share video for new collab

Utilita's chief marketing officer Jem Maidment said: "As we find new ways to navigate today's world of social distancing, we believe the drive-in format is a thoughtful and fun way to safely bring one million Brits out of 'entertainment lockdown' this summer 2020.

"Utilita is committed to supporting cultural experiences, while underscoring our promise to giving back to our customers. "Whether it's sponsoring exceptional world class experiences, offering exclusive giveaways or putting control and decision-making back in the hands of consumers, we want to empower people to get the best out of their relationship with us."

Latest On Radio X

Dave Grohl in 1997

How This Is A Call saved Dave Grohl after the death of Kurt Cobain

Foo Fighters

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival 2018

QUIZ: Think you know The Killers' Brandon Flowers? Answer these questions

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher claims he was only paid £25k for Oasis Knebworth gigs

Liam Gallagher

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park with Jay-Z during LIVE 8, July 2005

Rap meets Rock: the greatest collabs & crossovers

Features

Crowds watch Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury Festival 2019

Glastonbury 2020: What would the weather would have been like?

Glastonbury Festival

Kasabian

Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice Leicester gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Kasabian

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles dares Dave Grohl to say a secret word on Good Morning Britain

VIDEO: Chris Moyles sets Andi Peters a GMB challenge for Make Some Noise
Ross Kemp talks to Chris Moyles about life in lockdown

Ross Kemp tells Chris Moyles what missed most in lockdown and it wasn't football
Ross Kemp talks about Barbara Windsor's Battle with Alzheimer's

Ross Kemp: Barbara Windsor wanted to tell her Alzheimer's story
Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa wearing a lip trainer is absolutely hilarious