Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better features on Mike Skinner's new mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive.

The Streets have shared their collaboration with Tame Impala.

The song, which is entitled Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better is the first to be released from Mike Skinner and co's forthcoming Mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive.

The Streets' Mike Skinner and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker. Picture: 1. Christoph Schmidt/DPA/PA Images 2. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The mixtape, which is set for release on 10 July, marks The Streets' first full-length release since 2011's Computers and Blues.

Other than Kevin Parker's contribution, collaborations come from the likes of Idles, Kasien and Ms. Banks and more.

Get the tracklist for None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive here:

1. Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better [ft. Tame Impala]

2. None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alvie [ft. IDLES]

3. I Wish You Loved Me as Much as You Love him [ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng]

4. You Can’t Afford Me [ft. Ms Banks]

5. I Know Something You Did [ft. Jesse James Solomon]

6. Eskimo Ice [ft. Kasien]

7. Phone Is Always in My Hand [ft. Dapz on the Map]

8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer [ft. Oscar #Worldpeace]

9. Same Direction [ft. Jimothy Lacoste]

10. Falling Down [ft. Hak Baker]

11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle [ft. Rob Harvey]

12. Take Me as I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)

