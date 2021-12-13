The Streets cancel 2022 tour dates amid COVID uncertainty
13 December 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 11:31
Mike Skinner and co have shared the unfortunate news amid what has been "the worst week of the worst year" of the frontman's life.
Listen to this article
The Streets have cancelled all their dates for 2022.
The outfit returned to the stage this summer and one were one of the bands itching to celebrate the ease of restrictions, with plans to embark on a run of shows in January and February next year.
However, now they've confirmed their tour is off because they no longer think it's fair to sell tickets to fans amid all the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Taking to Instagram, frontman Mike Skinner told their fans: "It is with a very heavy heart that i have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022."
The Dry Your Eyes singer added: "It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop. i’m really sorry to disappoint you. this has been the worst week of the worst year of my life".
READ MORE: Mike Skinner 'winces slightly' at Fit But You Know It
It's not yet clear what this news means for The Streets' various festival dates and support slots next year, but we imagine the band will aim play those dates as long as they go ahead.
The Fit But You Know It outfit are currently set to perform sets at the likes of Kendal Calling 2022, Rock Werchter 2022, and are among the supporting acts at Liam Gallagher's huge solo Knebworth dates next year.
See The Streets' cancelled 2022 dates so far:
- 10th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill
- 11th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill
- 12th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill
- 13th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill
- 14th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill
- 21st January 2022: Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 22nd January 2022: Sheffield, 02 Academy
- 24th January 2022: Bristol, O2 Academy
- 25th January 2022: Nottingham, Rock City
- 27th January 2022: London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 28th January 2022: London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 31st January 2022: Leeds, O2 Academy
- 1st February 2022: Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 3rd February 2022: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 4th February 2022: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 5th February 2022: Liverpool, University Mountford Hall
READ MORE: The Streets play triumphant set at South Facing Festival 2021