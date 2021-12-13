The Streets cancel 2022 tour dates amid COVID uncertainty

The Streets have cancelled their 2022 dates amid COVID-19 uncertainty. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Skinner and co have shared the unfortunate news amid what has been "the worst week of the worst year" of the frontman's life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Streets have cancelled all their dates for 2022.

The outfit returned to the stage this summer and one were one of the bands itching to celebrate the ease of restrictions, with plans to embark on a run of shows in January and February next year.

However, now they've confirmed their tour is off because they no longer think it's fair to sell tickets to fans amid all the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, frontman Mike Skinner told their fans: "It is with a very heavy heart that i have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022."

The Dry Your Eyes singer added: "It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop. i’m really sorry to disappoint you. this has been the worst week of the worst year of my life".

It's not yet clear what this news means for The Streets' various festival dates and support slots next year, but we imagine the band will aim play those dates as long as they go ahead.

The Fit But You Know It outfit are currently set to perform sets at the likes of Kendal Calling 2022, Rock Werchter 2022, and are among the supporting acts at Liam Gallagher's huge solo Knebworth dates next year.

See The Streets' cancelled 2022 dates so far:

10th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill

11th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill

12th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill

13th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill

14th January 2022: Birmingham, The Mill

21st January 2022: Birmingham, O2 Academy

22nd January 2022: Sheffield, 02 Academy

24th January 2022: Bristol, O2 Academy

25th January 2022: Nottingham, Rock City

27th January 2022: London, O2 Academy Brixton

28th January 2022: London, O2 Academy Brixton

31st January 2022: Leeds, O2 Academy

1st February 2022: Glasgow, O2 Academy

3rd February 2022: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4th February 2022: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

5th February 2022: Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

