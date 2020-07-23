Mike Skinner 'winces slightly' at Fit But You Know It

The Streets' Mike Skinner performs at Lowlands Festival 2019. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Streets frontman has admitted some of his early work hasn't aged well.

Mike Skinner has revealed he 'winces slightly' at some of his older songs.

The Streets frontman has reflected on his back catalogue and argued that songs such as Fit But You Know It haven't aged well, but it pays the bills.

Speaking on the Headliners podcast where his 2004 sing was played, he confessed: "I was slightly wincing at you playing Fit But You Know It..."

He added: "I think that the world changes, doesn't it? I've always been on the line, though, so when the line moves it's not on the line any more."

Asked how often he revisits his old material, he replied: "I never do, but obviously other people do revisit it and I rely on that because obviously that's how I pay the bills."

"I sing that stuff," he mused. "But all of it comes down to a sense of feeling, which sounds really floaty light, but if you think about even just comedy. We have a sense of what's right or wrong..."

He continued: "We tend to focus on laws and rules and we all have a sense of where things are going and people who moan about political correctness are just moaning about how young people want the world to be".

He added: "I'm getting old now and the world gradually becomes unrecognisable to the one that you were born into and that's OK.

"I think we should probably have empathy for how much the world has changed."

Skinner recently reflected on playing Colston Hall in the past and revealed his regrets.

Speaking to The Independent, Skinner admitted: "I shouldn’t have played at Bristol Colston Hall. Massive Attack haven’t been playing there for years. At the time, I just thought it was just a name."

The rapper also shared his support for the toppling of the statue of the slave trader in the city, which he feels "confident" was the right decision.

“It was a fantastic moment pulling the statue down," Skinner reflected.

"It was driven as much by white guilt as black power. Even Piers Morgan backs it. If he backs it, I’m pretty confident that we’re good to go."

The owners of Bristol's Colston Hall removed the name of the 17th century slave trader from the front of the venue in June, and revealed their plans to announce a new name in Autumn 2020.

