The Streets at South Facing Festival 2021: Here's what went down

The Streets play South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Radio X

Mike Skinner and co played two nights at the Crystal Palace Festival to a mega crowd. Find out what went down and what they played here.

The Streets made a lot of their fans very happy when they took to the stage at South Facing Festival this weekend.

The Mike Skinner-fronted outfit played not one, but two consecutive nights at the new festival, held the Crystal Palace Bowl.

Treating fans to a selection of their biggest bangers, they whipped the crowd up into a frenzy as they brought the week of amazing gigs to a close.

Find out what went down here.

Mike Skinner of The Streets at South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Taking to the stage, Mike Skinner kicked things off with Turn the Page, popping a champagne cork to start things off with a bang.

The outfit also treated fans to the likes of Let's Push Things Forward, Don't Mug Yourself and Has It Come to this?, Never Went To Church and tunes from their 2020 mixtape, None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive.

The singalong moment of the night came courtesy of Dry Your Eyes, which with the help of vocalist Kevin Mark Trail, had the crowd reliving their most painful noughties heartaches.

The encore provided that end-of-the-night, but so right vibe with the likes of Blinded by the Lights and the enduring crowd-pleaser Fit But You Know It.

Short but sweet, The Streets left their fans chanting and dancing into the night, proving to be one of the biggest highlights of the South East London festival so far.

South Facing Festival 2021 continues at the Crystal Palace Bowl until 29 August.