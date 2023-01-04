Funeral for The Specials' frontman Terry Hall is held in London

The life of Specials singer Terry Hall has been celebrated with a funeral service. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The funeral service for the frontman of The Specials, who sadly passed away last month at the age of 63, has taken place this week.

The funeral of Terry Hall has taken place this week.

The Specials frontman sadly passed away on 18th December 2022, aged 63, following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Musicians and loved ones have since gathered to celebrate the Ghost Town legend in a funeral service, which took place at the Golders Green Crematorium in north west London this Tuesday (3rd December).

As reported by the Daily Mail, the likes of The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess was among the attendees at the service, which saw mourners arrive on two red double-decker London Routemaster buses.

Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Cradock was spotted taking a guitar into the service, while The Libertines' Gary Powell was also seen in attendance.

The legendary ska band announced the sad news of Hall's passing on Twitter last month, writing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love."

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/qJHsI1oTwp — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

They added: "He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”

"We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time."

Shortly after the news of his passing, his Specials bandmate Horace Panter opened up about the singer's cancer battle and revealed how he wished to keep it private.

As reported by Sky News, Panter wrote a lengthly post on Facebook on Tuesday (20th December), which read: "Terry had the framework for 8 tunes. Confidence was high. We were set to meet up with Nikolaj [Larsen, Specials keyboardist] and make magic. This was in September. Terry e-mails everyone and says he’s in bed with a stomach bug and can’t do the first week of pre-production sessions. No big deal, we can knock everything back a week. We’re not due to fly out until November 4th.”

However, it soon became clear that Hall was very unwell and had to be treated for cancer as well as the diabetes it caused.

He continued: “This is serious. Like life-threatening serious. He has developed diabetes due to his pancreas being attacked. This has to be treated first, then it’s a regime of chemotherapy. There is nothing anyone can do. Everything is put on hold. Terry is emphatic that no-one be told about this. If anyone asks, he’s managing his diabetes."

“The chemo treatment starts favourably but it seems that it would be March 2023 at the earliest before we’d be in any position to work," he added. "He is in and out of hospital to stabilise the diabetes issue and also to manage pain. It then goes quiet.”

The band's manager Steve Blackwell contacted Panter to tell him Hall was “slipping away” and it was then the bandmate was advised to say his goodbyes over the phone.

Reliving the painful event, Panter recalled: “He calls me on his return journey and says things are not looking promising. Terry is dying.

"The next day he is put on morphine and is more-or-less unconscious for most of the time. I thought it would be best for me to go and visit but Lindy, his wife, advises against it.

“She has held her phone to Terry’s ear so that his sisters and Lynval can say their goodbyes. She suggests I do the same. So, I did. It was tough.

"Terry died around half past 5 the next evening, Sunday 18th December. The world has lost a unique voice and I have lost a good friend.”

