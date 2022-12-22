The Specials' Terry Hall urged bandmates to keep cancer battle private, says Horace Panter

The Specials' Terry Hall sadly passed away this month. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage/Getty

The late Specials frontman's bandmate Horace Panter has revealed the artist's private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Terry Hall had been been battling cancer before his death, it has been revealed.

The news of The Specials frontman's death on was shared this week, with the band announcing that he had sadly passed away on 18th December after a "brief illness".

His bandmate Horace Panter has gone on to reveal the details of the Ghost Town singer's private battle with cancer, which led to him developing diabetes and eventually losing his life.

As reported by Sky News, Panter wrote a lengthly post on Facebook on Tuesday (20th December), which read: "Terry had the framework for 8 tunes. Confidence was high. We were set to meet up with Nikolaj [Larsen, Specials keyboardist] and make magic. This was in September. Terry e-mails everyone and says he’s in bed with a stomach bug and can’t do the first week of pre-production sessions. No big deal, we can knock everything back a week. We’re not due to fly out until November 4th.”

However, it soon became clear that Hall was very unwell and had to be treated for cancer as well as the diabetes it caused.

He continued: “This is serious. Like life-threatening serious. He has developed diabetes due to his pancreas being attacked. This has to be treated first, then it’s a regime of chemotherapy. There is nothing anyone can do. Everything is put on hold. Terry is emphatic that no-one be told about this. If anyone asks, he’s managing his diabetes."

“The chemo treatment starts favourably but it seems that it would be March 2023 at the earliest before we’d be in any position to work," he added. "He is in and out of hospital to stabilise the diabetes issue and also to manage pain. It then goes quiet.”

The band's manager Steve Blackwell contacted Panter to tell him Hall was “slipping away” and it was then the bandmate was advised to say his goodbyes over the phone.

Reliving the painful event, Panter recalled: “He calls me on his return journey and says things are not looking promising. Terry is dying.

"The next day he is put on morphine and is more-or-less unconscious for most of the time. I thought it would be best for me to go and visit but Lindy, his wife, advises against it.

“She has held her phone to Terry’s ear so that his sisters and Lynval can say their goodbyes. She suggests I do the same. So, I did. It was tough.

"Terry died around half past 5 the next evening, Sunday 18th December. The world has lost a unique voice and I have lost a good friend.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for the frontman, with Damon Albarn among expressing their grief at the news.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman shared a particularly moving tribute to Terry Hall, which saw him perform a piano cover of The Specials‘ 1980 hit Friday Night, Saturday Morning.

He shared it alongside the caption: “Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you.”

Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you.

Announcing the news on Twitter on Monday, The Specials wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’."

They added: “We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”