The Prodigy announce trio of headline shows for 2023

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett and Maxim. Picture: 1. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images 2. Gonzales Photo - Lasse Lagoni

The Firestarter outfit will play three shows in Ireland, where they will be supported by Andy C. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Prodigy have announced three Irish dates for 2023.

The outfit - made up of Liam Howlett and Maxim - will play a trio of dates in the country which will see them perform at Cork's Musgrave Park on 28th June and Dublin's Fairview Park on 29th June, before heading to Northern Ireland for a headline show at Belfast's Belsonic on 30th June.

Support will come in the form of special guest Andy C, with tickets on sale this Friday 11th November at 9am.

Find out everything you need to know about the shows below:

What are The Prodigy's 2023 dates?

28th June 2023: Musgrave Park, Cork

29th June 2023: Fairview Park, Dublic

30th June 2023: Belsonic, Belfast

When do The Prodigy tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The Prodigy's 2023 gigs are on sale this Friday 11th November at 9am from ticketmaster.ie.

This summer saw the outfit play their first gigs since the tragic passing of frontman Keith Flint.

The band's founding member tragically passed away 4th March 2019, aged 49 and his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim returned to the stage for a duo of gigs at Sheffield's O2 Academy on Friday (8th July) and Saturday (9th July).

Before performing the dance icons Breathe banger, co-founder Howlett said to the crowd: "It’s been a long time f****** coming."

A hologram of Keith Flint was also used to pay homage to the late star during the band's rendition of Firestarter.

The setlist also included fan-favourites such as Omen, oodoo People and Smack My B**** Up.

Taking to social media to share photos after one of their dates, they wrote: "Sheffield We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us , this ment so much to us , the whole place blew the fu* up and it was a night we will never forget , Thankyou for the continued luv and support , we luv all muthaf*****s,

"Now let’s F**in do it again!"

