Ian Wright talks reaction to him dancing to The Prodigy's Firestarter

By Radio X

The football legend spoke to Radio X's Toby Tarrant about everything from the Lionesses to why The Prodigy's Firestarter has such a place in his heart, plus his M&S healthy eating campaign.

Ian Wright is an absolute legend. So when we heard the Arsenal and Crystal Palace had a new healthy eating campaign, we knew he had to get him on.

The former footballer and pundit is giving young children the chance to train with their footballing heroes and he revealed to Radio X what used to get him revved up before a match.

Earlier this month, Wrighty shared a clip of himself channelling his inner Keith Flint to none other than The Prodigy's Firestarter and now he's explained just what the track means to him.

After revealing his manager was filming him on the way to Arsenal's first game of the season, he recalled: "I was explaining to him literally driving on the same route when I used to play Tobe and my song to get in and around Arsenal, the last one I would play is Firestarter".

He added: "And I was telling him about Firestarter. I was telling him about Keith Flint and I used to go crazy in there. This song. By the time I got there, I was ready to go. I felt like Superman."

"And I've gotta say, the people who got in touch it gave them some nice memories as well, so I just want to thank them for the interaction. [...] It took people to a place and a time where it really enjoyed that, so I'm quite pleased that happened".

Watch our full video with Ian Wright above.

Ian Wright has spoken about his video where he dances to The Prodigy's Firestarter. Picture: 1. YouTube/The Prodigy 2. Radio X 3. Twitter/Ian Wright

Watch him get revved up to the iconic track here:

Wrighty also talked about his love/hate relationship with Lord Sugar, telling Toby: "Listen, I love Alan Sugar, you know.

"For me he's just got time on his hands, so I make sure I help him with that."

Ian Wright is giving young kids the chance to train with their footballing heroes. All they need to do is buy a healthy bit of food from any M&S store in a new campaign from the Football Association – so the healthier you get, the more entries into the competition you get. The winner can nominate their local school or under 18 football club for a training session with their national football team (The winner in England will train with the English squad, male and female, the Welsh winner can train with Welsh football squad etc).

