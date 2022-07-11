The Prodigy thank fans after playing first gigs since Keith Flint's passing

The Prodigy's Maxim and Liam Howlett play their first gig without the late Keith Flint. Picture: 1. Simone Joyner/Getty Images 2. Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett and Maxim played two nights at Sheffield's O2 Academy over the weekend.

The Prodigy have played their first concert since the passing of Keith Flint.

The founding member tragically passed away 4th March 2019, aged 49 and his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim returned to the stage for a duo of gigs at Sheffield's O2 Academy on Friday (8th July) and Saturday (9th July).

Before performing the dance icons Breath banger, co-founder Howlett said to the crowd: "It’s been a long time f****** coming."

A hologram of Keith Flint was also used to pay homage to the late star during the band's rendition of Firestarter.

The setlist also included fan-favourites such as 'Omen', Voodoo People' and 'Smack My B**** Up'.

The 25th-anniversary tour of The Fat of the Land heads to Liverpool next on 14th July and concludes with three consecutive nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Great punk rock show from the Prodigy in Sheffield last night. Keith was missed but the rest of the guys really stepped up. pic.twitter.com/SeAzjvX3kM — Andy Sharp (@sharp_writing) July 9, 2022

Taking to social media to share photos from after the gigs, they wrote: "Sheffield We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us , this ment so much to us , the whole place blew the fu* up and it was a night we will never forget , Thankyou for the continued luv and support , we luv all muthaf*****s,

"Now let’s F**in do it again!"

Meanwhile, the remaining bandmates are working on an album in Keith's honour and in May 2021, they gave fans a teaser of what's to come.

Alongside a 15-second clip, they tweeted: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats."

The upcoming eighth record will be the follow-up to 2018's No Tourists which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith's vocals and co-writing before his death.

In a statement at the time of his passing, the band said: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

