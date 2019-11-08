The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's nose ring and belongings fetch almost £350k at auction

The Prodigy's Keith Flint performs at O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

According to reports, the late Prodigy frontman's items - including three MTV awards - have "surpassed all expectations" in the saleroom.

Keith Flint's belongings have sold at auction and raised almost £350,000.

The Prodigy frontman was found dead in his home in Essex on 4 March 2019, aged just 49, and his funeral followed later that month.

As reported by Sky News, the sale of some of the Firestarter singer's prized possessions went under the hammer at the Cheffins Fine Art auction in Cambridge in order to raise funds for his estate.

Among the items were some of Flint's iconic body jewellery, including his septum ring, which went for 2,200.

His custom made oak and steel bed, which featured a thorn design, went for an impressive £8,500.

However, it was the late Breathe rocker's three MTV "Moonman" Awards that raised the most out of the 170 listed items, fetching £16,000 for the full set.

READ MORE: The Prodigy praise mural of Keith Flint commissioned by Braintree Town F.C.

READ MORE: Facts about The Prodigy's Firestarter and its iconic video starring Keith Flint

Martin Millard, director at Cheffins Fine Art, said: "The Keith Flint Collection surpassed all expectations.

"The interest in the sale was phenomenal and there was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet."

Also featured in the sale was a large aluminium and steel ant model (which features in the band's logo), a collection of rings including a Gianni Versace Medusa head silver ring, and European presentation discs for 1997 album, The Fat of the Land, which went for £8,000, £5,500 and £8,000 respectively.

WATCH: Papa Roach pay tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint with Firestarter cover

