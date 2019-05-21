WATCH: Papa Roach pay tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint with Firestarter cover

Watch the rockers pay tribute to The late Prodigy frontman during their set at Sonic Temple Festival in Colombus, Ohio.

A video has emerged of Papa Roach covering The Prodigy's Firestarter in tribute to the late Keith Flint.

The nu metal rockers played Sonic Temple Festival 2019 in Columbus, Ohio where the band and their late frontman were set to perform.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix took the opportunity to say a few words about Flint, before launching into their iconic 1996 anthem.

Watch the US band cover the song above, in a video which was shared by Loudwire.



Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix and The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns & 893253858

Addressing the crowds at the US festival where they replaced the band, Shaddix said: "I got a text a couple of days after Keith Flint had passed away from the promoters of this festival asking us if we would come and take their place.

"And as a fan of The Prodigy and with excitement in my heart, that was very heavy at the same time. I responded: 'Hell, fuck yes. We would love to be part of this and we couldn't do it without honouring Mr. Keith Flint. The Firestarter."

It's not the first time the band covered the famous track, also playing the single in Southampton back in April.

See it here, in a video shared to YouTube by Marcus Baldaro:



Keith Flint tragically passed away on 4 March 2019, aged 49, having been found in his home in North End, Essex.

A recent inquest confirmed that the frontman died by hanging, but the coroner recorded an open conclusion.

Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray told the court that she had considered his death might have been suicide but added "we will never quite know what was going on in his mind".

Watch Radio X's Johnny Vaughan pay tribute to Keith Flint below:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/