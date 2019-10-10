The Prodigy praise mural of Keith Flint commissioned by Braintree Town F.C.

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

Liam Howlett and Maxim have responded to artwork commissioned by the local football club of the late Prodigy frontman.

The Prodigy have given their seal of approval to Braintree F.C after they revealed their mural of Keith Flint, who tragically died on 4 March, aged 49.

Taking to Instagram, the football club from Essex, which is the country where the band hail from, shared the finished article of the Firestarter singer at Cressing Road.

After sharing an image of the artwork, which was created by street artist Gnasher, the club wrote: "All done at Cressing Road, a massive thanks to @gnashermurals for creating this beautiful mural in honour of Keith Flint".

In the comments section, surviving members of the Breathe outfit Liam Howlett and Maxim wrote: "Respect guys ✊🔥 LH and M".

Following Keith's passing, Braintree's footballers have also walked onto the pitch to The Prodigy's Firestarter.

READ MORE: Facts about The Prodigy's Firestarter and its iconic video starring Keith Flint

Meanwhile, last month The Prodigy paid tribute to Keith Flint on what would have been his 50th Birthday.

Taking to Twitter on 17 September 2019, they shared a collection of images from the star from across the years, writing: "Happy birthday Flinty ,"not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother , Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka ! L & M …. x"

Happy birthday Flinty ,

not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts,

we miss you brother ,

Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka !

L & M …. x#theprodigy#weliveforever#weliveforthebeats#raisetheroof#neverstop pic.twitter.com/zGqrb13Hod — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) September 17, 2019

The Prodigy have also revealed they are back working on new material.

Alongside a photo of himself working in the studio, Howlett wrote: "Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom

"#theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock"



It's not known whether Flint will make a posthumous appearance on any of the new tunes.

PHOTOS: Essex artist creates mural of The Prodigy's Keith Flint

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/