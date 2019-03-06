The Prodigy cancel all shows following death of Keith Flint

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

The Firestarter outfit have taken to social media to cancel all their gigs "with immediate effect" following the tragic passing of their frontman.

The Prodigy have announced that all their forthcoming shows will be cancelled, following the tragic death of their frontman.

The music and entertainment world was left shaken when The Prodigy star was found dead, aged just 49, in his home in Dunmow, Essex on Monday (4 March).

Now, taking to Twitter the band have announced: "Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect. TheProdigyHQ".

Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect.

TheProdigyHQ pic.twitter.com/qxRiHYIPME — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 5, 2019

The band were set to headline the likes of Snowbombing Festival, and Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed the band were booked for 2019.

It follows their official statement, which read: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Flint's former partner and TV personality Gail Porter broke her silence on Twitter, simply writing: "Heartbroken".

Heartbroken — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) March 4, 2019

READ MORE: See the tributes for The Prodigy's Keith Flint here

Shortly after the news broke on Twitter, bandmate Liam Howlett took to social media to tell fans Flint "took his own life".

Posting a picture on the band's official Instagram, he wrote: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend , I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam"

See his post below:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/