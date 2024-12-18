The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde apologises to fans over her smartphone gripes

The Pretenders have rescheduled their UK dates. Picture: Ki Price

By Jenny Mensah

The Pretenders rocker has reached out to her fans for an end of year message and apologised for getting frustrated during performances.

Chrissie Hynde has shared an end of year message and issued a "few apologies" to her fans.

The Pretenders singer took to Instagram to share a post where she thanked her followers for coming out to see her play live and for "being there" for the band in 2024.

"What a year! We had a great tour thanks to you, our audience, for coming to see us," the Brass In Pocket singer began. "Thank-you SOOOOO much! We can’t do this without you and we cannot thank you enough for being there for us."

However, the 73-year-old legend admitted she had "a few apologies to make" for her attitude to smartphones at gigs and admitted she scolds herself for getting so riled up about it after performing.

She continued: "First of all, I’m sorry that I’ve never adjusted to the phone / filming / picture taking culture. I’ve sworn and berated the very audience that is there for us. There’s no way to explain how distracting it is and why I have a meltdown when I see a phone. Every night I come off stage scolding myself and saying it’s just not worth it and maybe it’s time to hang up the guitar and find another vocation. But I love the band and I love playing live for you. I just don’t’ like being stalked. I see I’m not alone and some venues are now banning phones and many acts are banning them too."

She added: "[Bob] Dylan famously has phones sealed in a bag throughout his shows. We post signs around the venues saying please do not use your phones, but some people just cannot resist. Anyway, I do feel baffled and bad about it. I know pop acts encourage phones because they want to be on social media. But we are not a pop act. We’re a rock band ( in case you didn’t notice )".

The I'll Stand By You singer also shared her thoughts on regular gig attendees who stand at the front of every show, not giving local fans a chance to see the band up close.

"The other thing I said which seems to have caused offense in some quarters is when I asked that anyone who has seen more than a few shows, move back out of the front row and let the locals have the front. I will reinstate that we love to see people come back for more, but we travel the world to play to a new audience each night, so it’s good to see the locals up front. Come one and all…... but be fair!"

The musician ended her lengthy post for thanking those who had gifted her with presents, adding: "So, have a merry Christmas and a happy new year and thank you once again for making it a joyful year for myself and the band entire, and our lovely crew."

The Pretenders embarked on a special theatre show tour this year, playing the likes of the London Palladium, Symphony Hall Birmingham, York Barbican and Manchster Bridgewater Hall.

Hynde was forced to reschedule shows to later on in the year due to a knee injury, but made good on her promise to get back on the road, with new dates added to the end of their run.

Earlier this month Hynde also joined the likes of Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan and many more at a star-studded tribute show for the late Mark Lanegan.

The former Screaming Trees frontman, QOTSA collaborator, grunge icon and dies on 22nd February 2022 at the age of 57.