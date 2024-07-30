The Osbournes apologise to Britney Spears after dancing comments

Ozzy Osbourne and his family have been commenting on Britney Spears. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The pop star told the Black Sabbath legend and his family yo "kindly f*** off" after they shared their concerns for her content on their podcast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ozzy Osbourne and his family have "apologised" to Britney Spears after making comments on her dancing videos on social media.

Since being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer is known for sharing videos of herself on Instagram dancing and wearing outfits.

Earlier this month, the Black Sabbath legend and his family discussed Spears during an episode of their podcast, where they commented on the past time and called it "very, very sad."

Spears hit back at their comments with a lengthy post on the platform in a now-deleted rant, in which she compared herself to British actress Kate Beckinsale and said: "I’m gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!"

Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly have now taken to their podcast to apologise to the star, though Ozzy still thought the star could do with changing up a few of her moves.

Kelly began: "Listen, can we just apologise to Britney Spears?" The Prince of Darkeness added: Britney I really owe you an apology".

"Listen I like Britney," added Sharon before her husband interjected: "I love Britney, but I'm sorry it's the same dance every day!"

To which Kelly added: "No. Sometimes she has knives."

See their video below:

Despite their banter, the Paranoid singer maintained: "I really do apologise. I love you and I really do think you're beautiful," before son Jack joked: "But mix it up.

Kelly concluded: "I was going to say Britney don't stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy and I'm so sorry if any of us offended you."

Spears has appeared to disable her Instagram account, which included her full rant to their comments.

The singer also appeared to hit out at Halsey this month after she released her Lucky video, which to pay homage to her 'naked' embellished Toxic catsuit, while also seeing the singer shave her head.

"For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video," read the post on Britney's account. "I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all."

She went on: "I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," the post continued. "I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

However, the post was quickly deleted before Britney shared a new tweet, saying it was "fake news !!!"

"That was not me on my phone !!!" she insisted. "I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!”

Halsey returned the favour, writing: "

and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will 💕 you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday. https://t.co/MRCc4WofdJ — h (@halsey) July 27, 2024

READ MORE: