The Offspring announce Supercharged 2025 UK & Ireland arena tour dates

The Offspring have announced tour dates for 2025. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy

By Jenny Mensah

The pop punk rockers have announced dates in Europe and UK and have promised "more dates to come".

The Offspring have announced arena dates for 2025.

The Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) rockers will embark on a world tour to support their Superchaged album, which will see them play UK & Ireland dates, including e a show at The O2, London.

They'll be joined on the dates by special guests Canadian rock outfit Simple Plan, who commented: "Let’s go!! We can’t wait to be back in Europe & the UK with our friends @offspring! 🤩 It’s gonna be rad!"

See The Offspring's UK and Ireland dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

See The Offspring's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates below:

10th Nov: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

12th Nov: 3Arena Dublin

14th Nov: The O2, London

15th Nov: Utility Arena, Newcastle

16th Nov: AO Arena, Manchester

18th Nov: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

How to buy The Offspring UK & Ireland tickets for 2025:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th October from 10am local time.

