The all-time best Pop-Punk bands

How many of these bands do you remember? They're ideal listening for when your parents tell you to tidy your room.

Green Day Green Day in 2004: Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt. Picture: Naki/Redferns/Getty Images Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool had been knocking around since the late 1980s, but they hit the big time with their 1994 album Dookie, which spawned the hits Basket Case and When I Come Around. Their other masterpiece was 2004's politically-charged American Idiot, which was a rant against the post-9/11 United States.

Fall Out Boy Fall Out Boy in 2013: Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman. Picture: Dan Hallman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Hailing from Chicago, Fall Out Boy were kings of the "really-really-totally-long-song-title" movement. Some examples; Tell That Mick He Just Made My List of Things to Do Today, Our Lawyer Made Us Change the Name of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued, I'm Like a Lawyer with the Way I'm Always Trying to Get You Off, etc. The duo of Patrick Stump (guitar) and Pete Wentz (bass) front the band.

Sum 41 Sum 41 in 2003: Cone McCaslin, Deryck Whibley, Steve Jocz, Dave Baksh. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images In To Deep, Sum 41's big hit, soundtracked every fifteen year old's summer in 2001. The Canadian four piece slid in perfectly to that whole American Pie scene; obnoxious, crude, and (kind of) funny. Self-deprecating genius.

Blink-182 Blink-182 in August 2001: Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker. Picture: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Blink-182 are the epitome of punk-pop; barre chords, humourous lyrics, and a lock-your-bedroom-door-and-turn-up-the-volume mentality. They hit their commercial peak in 1999 with Enema Of The State and its follow-up Take Off Your Pants And Jacket in 2001, but went on hiatus in 2005. A "dysfunctional" reunion in 2009 lasted five years before Tom DeLonge left the band, leaving Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba to fill in. He's been there ever since.

Jimmy Eat World Jimmy Eat World in 2016: Zach Lind, Rick Burch, Tom Linton and Jim Adkins. Picture: Tina Korhonen/Future Publishing/Shutterstock "It just takes some time..." Yes, we all love punk classic The Middle. But Jimmy Eat World are far from a one hit one wonder. Their tenth studio album - named Surviving, naturally - was released in October 2019.

The Offspring The Offspring in London, 1998: Dexter Holland, Noodles Ron Welty and Greg K. Picture: Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock If Sum 41 were reflective of the American Pie generation, then God knows what The Offspring stood for. While 1994's Smash was their breakthrough album, it was 1998's Americana that had the hits: Pretty Fly (For A White Guy), The Kids Aren't Alright and Why Don't You Get A Job.

Yellowcard Longineu Parsons, Pete Mosely, Ryan Key, Ben Harper and Sean Mackin of Yellowcard in 2004. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Yellowcard had a violinist in the band, which is just awesome. Unlike other bands from their genre, they weren't afraid to tackle some of the bigger issues (check out Believe for an example). Debut Ocean Avenue is where the hits lie; with Empty Apartment, View From Heaven and Way Away. It does in places get a tad emotional, but that's exactly what you want when your parents are telling you you're not allowed to go to The Shore with Brad and Casey.

My Chemical Romance My Chemical Romance in October 2006: Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, Mikey Way and Bob Bryar. Picture: Action Press/Shutterstock My Chemical Romance took the brunt of the "emo" backlash of the Noughties, but as a punk-pop band they pretty much nailed it. Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which came out in 2004, was packed full of "nobody-understands-me" hits. It was their concept album, Welcome To The Black Parade, that made them household names - the album in which they tell the story of a dying leukaemia patient. Cheery stuff!

Bowling For Soup Bowling For Soup in 2002: Gary Wiseman, Erik Chandler, Jaret Reddick and Chris Burney. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Girls All The Bad Guys Want - everyone knows that song (as much for the hilarious video as for the track). It was hard to know how seriously Bowling For Soup took themselves.

All Time Low All Time Low in 2013. Picture: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock All Time Low were at the softer end of the rock spectrum when they first came on the scene in 2003; being compared to acts like Busted and Mcfly. But after years of hard graft they earned themselves (slightly) more credibility.

Paramore Josh Farro, Hayley Williams, Hunter Lamb, Jeremy Davis and Zac Farro of Paramore, 2006. Picture: Karl Walter/Getty Images Paramore have gone from strength to strength over the last few years. Although Hayley Williams has made a few forays into the pop world (lending her voice to various dance tracks) it's her punk-pop outfit Paramore that she cares most about. These guys launched in the late noughties and took off with their album Riot!

Simple Plan Simple Plan in March 2004. Picture: Bei/Shutterstock if there's any song that sums up punk-pop it's Simple Plan's Addicted, in which the lead singer whines "I AM DICK...I'm addicted to you." On a lyrical level they weren't quite up their with Dylan and Lennon, but the kids loved them.

Good Charlotte Good Charlotte in 2002. Picture: Hayley Madden/Shutterstock Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden became more famous than his band did as the years went by; a tabloid favourite for his relationships with Hilary Duff and Nicole Ritchie. He also took a spot as a judge on The Australian Voice, so he's very much punk-pop's answer to Ricky Wilson. It was the tracks Girls And Boys and Lifestyles Of The Rich And The Famous that made people take notice of these tattoo-clad lads.

Alien Ant Farm Alien Ant Farm in July 2006. Picture: Startraks/Shutterstock Alien Ant Farm were famous for covering the late Michael Jackson's hit Smooth Criminal, which was an absolute smash. They could have retired off the back of that to be honest, but they went on to release more albums.