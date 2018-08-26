Songs With (Brackets) In Their Titles
A lot of songwriters have pressed the little blighters into service at one time or another. Here are just a handful… but can YOU think of any more?
Parentheses are described by one online dictionary as “a remark that is added to a sentence, often to provide an explanation or extra information, that is separated from the main part of the sentence”.
Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Cinematic parentheses for this classic from The Bends.
The Rolling Stones - (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Unfulfilled desires parentheses from Mick.
Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)
Hedonistic parentheses from the hip hop trio.
R.E.M. - It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Apocalyptic parentheses from the REMs. See also: (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville.
The Doors - Break On Through (To The Other Side)
Perception-busting parentheses from Jim Morrison and his bunch of absolute lads.
Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t Have)
Punk rock parentheses from the Manchester heroes.
The Offspring - Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)
Punk pop parentheses from Dexter Holland.