The Last Dinner Party announce 2024 autumn European tour dates
14 May 2024, 14:58
The Nothing Matters rockers will embark on European dates after their UK & Irish tour.
The Last Dinner Party have announced fresh dates for 2024.
The Nothing Matters rockers head out on UK and Ireland dates this September and October and now they have shared their plans to follow-up the dates with a European Tour.
Their European dates will kick off at L'Oympia in Paris on 28th October and finish with a gig at the Rockhal Club, Luxembourg on 16th November.
Tickets for their dates go on general sale on 17th May. Those who pre-ordered their Prelude To Esctasy from their official store will automatically get sent a pre-sale code on 15th May.
See The Last Dinner Party's 2024 European dates:
- 28th October – L’Olympia, Paris
- 29th October – Cirque Royal, Brussels
- 31st October – Paradiso, Amsterdam
- 2nd November – E-Werk, Cologne
- 3rd November – TivoliVredenburg, Ultrecht
- 5th November – L’Épicerie Moderne, Lyon
- 6th November – Tonhalle, Munich
- 7th November – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin
- 9th November – Inside Seaside Festival, Gdansk
- 12th November – MuseumsQuartier – Halle E, Vienna
- 13th November – X-TRA, Zurich
- 14st November – Barezzi Festival, Teatro Regio, Parma
- 16th November – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
See The Last Dinner Party's 2024 UK & Ireland 2024 dates:
- 18th September - Telegraph Building, Belfast (EXTRA DATE)
- 23rd September – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 24th September – O2 Academy, Leeds
- 25th September – Octagon Centre, Sheffield
- 27th September – The LCR, UEA, Norwich
- 28th September – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
- 29th September – Tramshed, Cardiff
- 1st October – O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 2nd October – Rock City, Nottingham
- 4th October – O2 Academy, Bristol
- 5th October – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
- 7th October - 3Olympia, Dublin
- 8th October – 3Olympia, Dublin (EXTRA DATE)
- 10th October – O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 11th October – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 12th October – Mountford Hall, Liverpool
- 14th October – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 16th October – Eventim Apollo, London
- 17th October – Eventim Apollo, London (EXTRA DATE)