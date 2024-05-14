The Last Dinner Party announce 2024 autumn European tour dates

The Last Dinner Party are headed to Europe. Picture: Leona Ward

By Jenny Mensah

The Nothing Matters rockers will embark on European dates after their UK & Irish tour.

The Last Dinner Party have announced fresh dates for 2024.

The Nothing Matters rockers head out on UK and Ireland dates this September and October and now they have shared their plans to follow-up the dates with a European Tour.

Their European dates will kick off at L'Oympia in Paris on 28th October and finish with a gig at the Rockhal Club, Luxembourg on 16th November.

Tickets for their dates go on general sale on 17th May. Those who pre-ordered their Prelude To Esctasy from their official store will automatically get sent a pre-sale code on 15th May.

See The Last Dinner Party's 2024 European dates:

28th October – L’Olympia, Paris

29th October – Cirque Royal, Brussels

31st October – Paradiso, Amsterdam

2nd November – E-Werk, Cologne

3rd November – TivoliVredenburg, Ultrecht

5th November – L’Épicerie Moderne, Lyon

6th November – Tonhalle, Munich

7th November – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

9th November – Inside Seaside Festival, Gdansk

12th November – MuseumsQuartier – Halle E, Vienna

13th November – X-TRA, Zurich

14st November – Barezzi Festival, Teatro Regio, Parma

16th November – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

See The Last Dinner Party's 2024 UK & Ireland 2024 dates: