Eagles announce The Long Goodbye 2024 UK tour dates at Manchester Co-op Live

Eagles have announced their official farewell tour. Picture: George Holz/Press

The legendary Hotel California rockers will bring The Long Goodbye Final Tour to Manchester Co-op Live with special guest Steely Dan.

Eagles have announced a UK residency for their farewell tour.

The Hotel California legends previously kicked-off The Long Goodbye tour at New York's Madison Square Garden on 7th September 2023.

Now they have confirmed their plans to visit the UK with dates at Manchester Co-op Live on 31st May, 1st June and 4th June 2024.

The dates, which see them joined by special guest Steely Dan, will mark the bands last and only UK shows.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 26th January from 10am GMT.

The band released a statement, which read: "The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.

"The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades.

"This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

"With love and gratitude,

"The Eagles."

See the Manchester dates for Eagles' The Long Goodbye tour below.

See Eagles' 2024 UK Farewell Tour dates so far:

31st May 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

1st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

4th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

How to buy tickets for Eagles' Manchester dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 26th January from 10am at SeeTickets.

