The Amazons team up with Royal Blood on new single My Blood

The Amazons have collaborated with Royal Blood. Picture: Jess Greaves, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band have enlisted long-term friends and their touring buddies Royal Blood on their brand new single.

The Amazons have joined forces with Royal Blood on their new single and announced a new album.

Following a an intimate sold-out tour last month, the Reading rockers have released the triumphant My Blood, which is produced by the Brighton duo's Mike Kerr with Ben Thatcher on drums.

You can listen to the blistering single, which also sees Pete 'Hutch'ings on producer duties, below:

My Blood

“Why do we carry on when the chips are down and all we hear is ‘stop’?,” asks frontman Matt Thomson. “‘My Blood is an exploration into why, when you truly believe in something, you can push yourself past the point of pain. It’s not something you can intellectualise, it’s something you feel. With age comes more responsibilities, obstacles, reasons to quit. But in ‘My Blood’ I wanted to illustrate a force out of our control, deep inside of us, that forsakes that rational thinking.”

The Amazons will release their fourth album this year. Picture: Lauren Luxenberg

The band have also announced a new album, entitled 21st Century Fiction, which they've described as the sound of “a man in his late 20s, struggling with unrealistic ideals of masculinity and a sense of unfulfilled promise”, surrounded by “a world plagued by chaos.”

Talking about working with Royal Blood, Thomson adds: "Mike was one of the first people I spoke to about collaborating on 21st Century Fiction. He’s become somewhat of a mentor over the years. He’s one of the few in the industry I can pick up the phone to and sink away the hours. I felt this album and ‘My Blood’ was the right time to dig deeper into the shared language I feel we have. And any opportunity to work with artists we respect and admire is one we want to take."

Their fourth studio album, which follows 2022's How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?, is set for release on 9th May 2025.

