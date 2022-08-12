Supergrass to release deluxe edition of 1999 eponymous album
12 August 2022, 19:21
The self-titled record, which included the hits Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving, is set to be re-released next month.
Supergrass have announced their plans to re-issue their self-titled album.
The hugely successful LP, which was originally released on 2nd September 1999, has been remastered and expanded for a fans old and new.
Often referred to as The X-Ray Album, Supergrass included the singles Mary, Moving and Pumping On Your Stereo.
This deluxe 2022 re-issue has been remastered from original sources and re-cut on both black, heavyweight vinyl & neon orange vinyl.
Also released as a 2CD digipack, it contains the remastered album plus studio out-takes, never before heard demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes, two re-imagined singles by John Leckie & Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn & John Cornfield.
The package also includes a revamped 20 page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.
The original record, which reached number 3 on the UK album charts, followed the release of the band's 1995 debut I Should Coco and its 1997 follow-up In It For The Money. It has amassed r 300,000 sales in the UK alone since its release, certifying it Platinum.
Supergrass the reissue is set for release on 16th September 2022 and avaliable to pre-order here.
Get the tracklist for Supergrass (Remastered, Expanded Edition):
2CD tracklist (LPs same as CD1)
CD1 – ‘Supergrass’ 2022 remaster
Moving
Your Love
What Went Wrong (In Your Head)
Beautiful People
Shotover Hill
Eon
Mary
Jesus Came From Outta Space
Pumping On Your Stereo
Born Again
Faraway
Mama & Papa
CD2 – Cat Scans
Demos, B-Sides & Live Remixes
Moving (2022 Remix)*
Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*
Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*
Born Again (2022 Remix)*
Wild Wind (Demo)*
Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*
Lucky (No Fear)
Blockades*
Sick
You’ll Never Walk Again
What A Shame
Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*
Believer
Faraway (Acoustic Version)
Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*
Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*
Country Number*
Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*
Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*
Oracle
* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
