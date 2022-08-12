Supergrass to release deluxe edition of 1999 eponymous album

Supergrass are set to release their 1999 album. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The self-titled record, which included the hits Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving, is set to be re-released next month.

Supergrass have announced their plans to re-issue their self-titled album.

The hugely successful LP, which was originally released on 2nd September 1999, has been remastered and expanded for a fans old and new.

Often referred to as The X-Ray Album, Supergrass included the singles Mary, Moving and Pumping On Your Stereo.

This deluxe 2022 re-issue has been remastered from original sources and re-cut on both black, heavyweight vinyl & neon orange vinyl.

Supergrass are re-releasing their 1999 album. Picture: Press

Also released as a 2CD digipack, it contains the remastered album plus studio out-takes, never before heard demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes, two re-imagined singles by John Leckie & Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn & John Cornfield.

The package also includes a revamped 20 page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.

The original record, which reached number 3 on the UK album charts, followed the release of the band's 1995 debut I Should Coco and its 1997 follow-up In It For The Money. It has amassed r 300,000 sales in the UK alone since its release, certifying it Platinum.

Supergrass the reissue is set for release on 16th September 2022 and avaliable to pre-order here.

Get the tracklist for Supergrass (Remastered, Expanded Edition):

2CD tracklist (LPs same as CD1)

CD1 – ‘Supergrass’ 2022 remaster

Moving

Your Love

What Went Wrong (In Your Head)

Beautiful People

Shotover Hill

Eon

Mary

Jesus Came From Outta Space

Pumping On Your Stereo

Born Again

Faraway

Mama & Papa

CD2 – Cat Scans

Demos, B-Sides & Live Remixes

Moving (2022 Remix)*

Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*

Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*

Born Again (2022 Remix)*

Wild Wind (Demo)*

Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*

Lucky (No Fear)

Blockades*

Sick

You’ll Never Walk Again

What A Shame

Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*

Believer

Faraway (Acoustic Version)

Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*

Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*

Country Number*

Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*

Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*

Oracle

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

