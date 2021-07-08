The Strokes' Julian Casablancas accuses Raheem Sterling of "acting" during England v Denmark match

The Strokes' Julian Casablancas has slammed Raheem Sterling. Picture: 1. Jim Bennett/FilmMagic 2. Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Strokes frontman has hit out against the Euro 2020 result and at football on the whole after watching the two teams in the semi-final.

Julian Casablancas is furious at the results from the England vs Denmark match last night (7 July 2021) and has taken aim at Raheem Sterling.

Like many of us, The Strokes frontman watched as England made their way to the Euro 2020 final, after a penalty was rewarded to Sterling in extra time.

The decision was made by the referee and backed up by VAR, but not everyone is happy about the result, which led Harry Kane to take a penalty and score a rebound goal.

One such person is the Last Nite rocker, who took to Instagram to write a passionate post on what he called "acting" in "soccer".

Taking to his personal account, he began: "wow. soccer is such bulls***. lolll.

"i don't even care about outcome –best team win, i'm an argentina/USA fan, but soccer is a disgrace. it's an ACTING CONTEST. whoever dives in the box best, wins close games. lollll

"total horses***.

"&what's the point of review if they spend 7 seconds??"

(and why is every fucking person giving their opinion british, ha. the worst.)"

The Someday singer added: "i was rooting for france in world cup and griezman was fave player UNTILLL he dove in the final to give them go-ahead goal. or italy's world cup against australia. all of them - including this. tainted. sorry. just is.

just like Sterling WAS my favorite player in this game, but man....(his left foot is the interesting part of the acting job fall- left leg stops to make body fall believably)

soccer needs repair.

-the end

Many of Casablancas' followers agreed with his sentiments, however, others just wished he'd start on the right foot by naming the sport correctly rather than calling it soccer.

One person who certainly won't be giving Sterling any grief is former Arsenal and England player Ian Sterling, who has supported the footballer after every match.

He even went as far as retweeting a meme used by a fan, which suggests he's unfazed by the criticism over the penalty.

“Raheem Sterling went down easy” you say… pic.twitter.com/eUSvUHPmW2 — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Casablancas comments come as it was announced that UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings.

The body will investigate after fans shone a laser at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the Euro 2020 semi-final, booed the Scandinavian country's national anthem and let off fireworks during the match.

England will now face Italy, who are unbeaten in nearly three years, in the final at Wembley on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm.

Watch the Euro 2020 Final on live on ITV on Sunday 11 July from 6.30pm or on the ITV Hub.

