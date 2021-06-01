Watch Bono, Martin Garrix and The Edge's Euro 2020 football anthem

Bono, Martin Garrix and The Edge team up for Euro 2020 song. Picture: Louis van Baar/Press

By Jenny Mensah

We Are The People sees U2's Bono and The Edge join forces with Martin Garrix for an uplifting anthem to celebrate UEFA's postponed EURO 2020 tournament.

U2's Bono and The Edge have collaborated with Martin Garrix on the official Euro 2020 song.

We Are The People, which was composed over the last three years features lyrics from the iconic U2 frontman, guitar from The Edge and beats courtesy of the Dutch DJ and producer.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,” Garrix said in a statement. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

Watch the uplifting video for the anthem, which is released ahead of the tournament kicking off this June.

What is the song for EURO 2020/21?

The Euro 2020 song is We Are The People by U2's Bono, The Edge and dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

When does EURO 2020/2021 start?

Euro 2020 starts on 11 June 2021 with Turkey vs Italy at 8pm.

Why was EURO 2020 cancelled?

Euro 2020 was due to play in June and July that year, but was forced to postpone due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said at the time: "The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and, in that spirit, UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football.

"There was a real spirit of cooperation, with everyone recognising that they had to sacrifice something in order to achieve the best result."It was important that, as the governing body of European football, UEFA led the process and made the biggest sacrifice. Moving EURO 2020 comes at a huge cost for UEFA but we will do our best to ensure that the vital funding for grassroots, women's football and the development of the game in our 55 countries is not affected. Purpose over profit has been our guiding principle in taking this decision for the good of European football as a whole.

Why is it still called EURO 2020?

Euro 2020 is still called Euro 2020 even though it is taking place in 2021 in order to honour the event's original vision and to not waste the branded material that had already been produced ahead of the postponement.

UEFA explained: "This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020).

"It will furthermore serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020.This choice is in line with UEFA's commitment to make UEFA EURO 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste. A lot of branded material had already been produced by the time of the tournament's postponement. A name change for the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items."

